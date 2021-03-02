Covid-19 impact on Europe Connected Cars Market Key Vendors, Current Trends by Manufacturers, Countries and Forecast To 2026 | Airbiquity Inc.

“

Global Europe Connected Cars Market research report offers extensive research and analysis of key aspects of the global Europe Connected Cars industry. Report provides holistic analysis of the market allowing companies to take decisions according to the changing market trends. This market is fragmented into various segments, such as type, applications, end-users, and distribution channel. Furthermore, report contains competitive analysis and provide company profiling of key players involved in market. In addition, report includes regional analysis and market dynamics. For instance, report involves detailed analysis about the factors responsible for the growth of market along with factors that can hamper the growth of market.

Europe connected cars market accounted for $21.2 billion in 2020 and will grow by 18.4% annually over 2020-2030 owing to the growing demand for improved driving experience, introduction of IoT in the automotive industry, surging concerns regarding safety and security, the growing research and development, and support from state and federal governments.

Highlighted with 38 tables and 64 figures, this 138-page report “Europe Connected Cars Market 2020-2030 by Component, Technology, Connectivity Solution, Type of Interaction, Communication Network, Function, Vehicle Type, End Use, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Europe connected cars market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2020 and provides forecast from 2021 till 2030 with 2020 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

