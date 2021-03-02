 Container As A Service Market 2021 to 2027- Amazon Web Services, Inc., Google LLC (Google Cloud)

The report titled “Container As A Service Market” has recently added by MarketInsightsReports to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The Container as a Service (CaaS) market is expected to register a CAGR of approximately 35% in the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

Top Companies in the Global Container As A Service Market: – Amazon Web Services, Inc., Google LLC (Google Cloud), Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation (Red Hat, Inc.), Microsoft Corporation (Microsoft Azure), Rancher Labs, VMware, Inc. (Pivotal Software, Inc.), SUSE, Rackspace Inc., TATA Communications, Oracle Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Industry News and Developments:

– May 2019 – Palo Alto Networks has agreed to purchase fast-growing cloud and container security startup Twistlock. The company is expected to spend between USD 450 million and USD 500 million on the acquisition of Portland, Ore.-based Twistlock.

– December 2018 – DigitalOcean, announced the launch of its Kubernetes-as-a-Service offering to all developers recently. The early access release of the service already introduced most of the basics, like node provisioning, handling durable storage, firewall, load balancing, and similar tools. This new release adds open APIs for integrations with existing developer tools, support for the latest versions of Kubernetes.

Market Overview:

– Although, CaaS is a subset of Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), the fundamental asset for CaaS is a holder, as opposed to a virtual machine (VM) or an uncovered metal hardware host framework, which is utilized in IaaS environments. The CaaS solutions are expected to enable both IT divisions and developers to create, manage, and run containerized applications. In a CaaS model, clusters and containers are given as a service which can be deployed in both an on-premises server environment or over the cloud.

– The CaaS model is expected to provide new business opportunities for small-medium enterprises (SMEs), and improvement in networking capabilities are certain factors which are expected to provide certain opportunities to a CaaS provider in the forecast period. CaaS model also enables the business organizations to endure a greater degree of agility, which is the ability to create a new production workload as quickly as possible. This is further expected to augment the market growth.

Key Market Trends

BFSI Sector Expected to Have Maximum Application

– FinTech has changed the banking system drastically, as more and more BFSI companies have embraced cloud and diversified their cloud providers. Also, technologies like mobile banking, digital payments, etc. are revolutionizing the banking industry, especially in emerging countries like India and China. Hence, the use and deployment of CaaS models are also increasing. The container application platform is designed to automate the hosting, configuration, deployment, and administration of application stacks across any cloud provider.

– These solutions help the banks in modernizing digital foundations for a competitive edge, speeding service delivery in branches of the future, optimizing payment processing models, and deepening customer engagement without compromising on cybersecurity. It gives application developers self-service access so they can easily deploy applications on demand. That can help banks move more quickly and decrease time to market in the increasingly competitive environment of financial services. These solutions help financial institutions to develop and support a broad range of applications while maintaining stringent security and compliance requirements. It also enables companies to deliver new applications to engage customers and associates.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Grow Significantly

– The Asia Pacific region is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing region in the Container as a Service market during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to the growing economies of China and India, which have more economic growth due to an increase in industrial production.

– Also, factors such as increased demand for microservices, technological advancements, and growing need for adoption of microservices in this region are driving the market in the region.

– Further, the major CaaS solution providers are innovating and expanding their business in the region to capture maximum market share and also grab the massive opportunities the region portrays.

Regional Analysis:

Furthermore, to broaden the understanding, researchers have studied the global Container As A Service market from a geographical point of view, considering the potential regions and countries. The regional analysis will assist the market players in making sound decisions regarding their future investments.

Container As A Service Market report includes the following geographic areas such as North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

