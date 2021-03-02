Connected Hand Hygiene Market Latest Innovations, Analysis by Key Players, Overview, Component, Industry Revenue and Forecast to 2027

Global Demand for connected hand hygiene market, in terms of revenue, was worth of USD 354.44 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 539.90 Million in 2026, with CAGR of 6.55% from 2020 to 2026.

Hand hygiene is one of the major steps which can help to avoid the spread of infectious diseases. Connected hand hygiene systems are designed to examine healthcare environment, educate, and remind personal of hand washing event and provide data to drive accurate and precise compliance. Additionally, New age solutions such as internet of things, cloud, artificial intelligence, and others have facilitated real-time monitoring and controlling the hygiene compliance of healthcare facilities, and other governmental and non-governmental facilities.

Scope of connected hand hygiene Growth:

The global connected hand hygiene market research reports segments as follows: The study provides a crucial view of global connected health hand hygiene market by segmenting the market based on component, end-user and region & country level. On the basis of component, global connected health hand hygiene market is classified as hardware and software. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into healthcare, food services and facility management.

The component segment of global connected hand hygiene market is dominated by hardware by capturing the largest market share 58.95% in year 2019. The end-user segment of global connected hand hygiene market is dominated by healthcare by capturing the largest market share 61.93% in year 2019.

By Component

Hardware

Software

By End User

Healthcare

Food Service

Facility Management

Global Connected Hand Hygiene Market: Market Player Analysis:

GOJO Industries, DebMED (SC Johnson), GWA NosoEx (NosoEx is a technology and Company is GWA), STANLEY Healthcare, SCA Tork EasyCube (Essity), Ecolab, SafeHaven (Georgia-Pacific pro), Others

Key Benefits for Global Connected hand hygiene Market Report:

Global Connected hand hygiene Market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global Connected hand hygiene Market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global Connected hand hygiene Market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global Connected hand hygiene Market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

