Commercial Food Warming & Holding Equipment Market Report 2019 by Key Players, Competitive Landscape, Types, Applications, Countries, Market Size, Forecast to 2027

Mounting Demand for Commercial Food Warming & Holding Equipment in Developing Regions

The success of a commercial kitchen depends on a range of factors of which, holding and warming food equipment are critical. Full service and quick service restaurants make use of commercial warming & holding equipment to keep food at the optimum serving temperature and retain its freshness. The restaurant sector has consistently expanded over the past couple of decades – opening up new avenues for participants in the commercial food warming & holding equipment market. Due to the expanding restaurant sector and the number of supermarkets and delis worldwide, the commercial food warming & holding equipment market is projected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period (2019-2027) and attain a value of ~US$ 7 Bn by the end of 2027. Some of the other factors that are expected to contribute toward this growth include growing evolving consumer lifestyle, ascending demand from developing economies, and rapid technological advancements.

Hot Handling Techniques to Prevent Bacterial Growth Create Substantial Demand for Warming Equipment

Various end users of commercial food warming & holding equipment are increasingly focusing on improving the safety of large quantities of cooked food. Warming equipment have emerged as one of the most effective solutions to ensure protection from harmful bacteria and pathogens. Pathogens are likely to multiply in numbers between 5 ºC and 63 ºC and thus, the demand for warming equipment is poised to grow at a consistent rate during the forecast period. The warming equipment product segment is projected to account for ~30% of the total food warming and holding equipment market share, in terms of value in 2019, lagging slightly behind the holding equipment product segment, which is likely to hold a share of 34%. The Food Safety Regulations 1995 and similar other regulations have been laid down to ensure safety of consumers. Food service participants are continually putting efforts to ensure that the cooked food is free from harmful bacteria and remains at the desired temperature level through the use of holding and warming equipment.

Technological Innovations and Launch of Novel Products in Commercial Food Warming & Holding Equipment Market

Hot holding equipment have garnered significant popularity over the past few years, owing to fluctuating consumer preferences. Although hot holding is not a new concept, advancements in temperature control and humidity precision have led to the development of improved holding equipment. Presently, the demand for convenience food is witnessing growth, which, in turn, has propelled the need for energy-efficient holding equipment. In addition, evolving consumer lifestyle patterns are driving innovations in the commercial food warming & holding equipment market. Players operating in the global commercial food warming & holding equipment market landscape are leveraging advancements in technology to launch new products and gain competitive advantage. For instance, in September 2018, Unox launched a new hot refrigerator that was specially designed to preserve dishes at the desired serving temperature for weeks. In their quest toward achieving resource and energy efficiency, several companies in the commercial food warming & holding equipment market are focusing on research and development activities.

Stringent Regulations and Consumer Preferences Shape Greener Future

Over the past decade, improving energy efficiency across the global industrial sector has received immense importance. A similar trend can be observed within the global commercial food warming & holding equipment market wherein stringent regulations are shaping the course for a greener future. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has defined the expected efficiency levels pertaining to hot food holding equipment on its ENERGY STAR website. Operators within the commercial food warming & holding equipment market that adhere to these requirements can display the ENERGY STAR label on their equipment. As per the insights on their website, by complying with these regulations, end users could potentially save as much as 30% on their electricity bills. Modern day consumers are highly in favor of energy-efficient warming and holding equipment, owing to the rising awareness related to green technologies. As consumer continue to adopt greener alternatives, old generation warming and holding equipment are likely to be replaced with newer products, especially in developing regions of South America and Asia Pacific.

