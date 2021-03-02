Clostridium Difficile Diagnostics and Treatment Market to Reach $2320.83 Mn, Globally, by 2025 at 7.9% CAGR
Clostridium Difficile Diagnostics and Treatment Market is valued around USD 1362.99 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 2320.83 Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period. Increased prevalence of clostridium difficile infection and increase in research and development is the key drivers for Global Clostridium Difficile Diagnostics and Treatment Market.
Clostridium Difficile Diagnostics and Treatment market report published by the AI Market Reportprovides the detail information about clostridium difficile diagnostics and treatment market from various aspects. This report consists of drivers, restrains, Opportunities which help the market to grow over the analysis period and recent trends which support the growth of market. This report consists of regional segmentation with product type, test type, and distribution channel.
Clostridium difficile is caused by clostridium difficile bacteria and it is the most common infection among older adults. More than 80% of C. difficile deaths occur in people older than 65 or more. Clostridium difficile colitis results from disruption of normal, healthy bacteria in the colon, often as a result of antibiotics. Clostridium difficile is caused by clostridium difficile bacteria which is common infection among older adults. Growing prevalence of healthcare-associated infections has been one of the major drivers of the global clostridium difficile diagnostics and treatment market. In 2011 C. difficile was estimated to cause about half a million infections among adults in United States due to which ~29,000 people died within 30 days of the initial diagnosis. During the study of Global Clostridium Difficile Diagnostics and Treatment market, we have considered clostridium difficile diagnostics and treatment product type and test type to analyze the market.
Clostridium Difficile Diagnostics and Treatment Market Analysis
There are various factors driving the growth of the clostridium difficile diagnostics and treatment market, one of the major driving the growth of the market are increased prevalence of clostridium difficile infection over the period of time. Moreover, robust product pipeline of different therapies for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection are expected to support the growth of clostridium difficile diagnostics and treatment market. However, lack of awareness among people are expected inhibit the growth of clostridium difficile diagnostics and treatment market over the forecast period.
Clostridium Difficile Diagnostics and Treatment Market Share
Clostridium Difficile Diagnostics and Treatment Market Revenue (USD Million) Analysis by Regional and Global, 2021-2027
Global clostridium difficile diagnostics and treatment market report covers prominent players like Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Actelion Pharmaceuticals, Baxter International Inc., Alere, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Novartis AG, Trinity Biotech, Summit Therapeutics, Sanofi S.A., AstraZeneca Plc., Merck & Co., and others.
Clostridium Difficile Diagnostics and Treatment Market Segmentation to
By Product Type
Metronidazole
Vancomycin
Fidaxomicin
Bezlotoxumab
Others
By Test Type
Enzyme Immunoassays
Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR)
Nucleic Amplification Tests (NAAT)
Others
By Distribution Channel
Hospitals & Clinics
Diagnostic Laboratories
Pharmacies
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
France
Germany
Italy
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
Southeast Asia
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Middle East and Africa
GCC
Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa
Clostridium Difficile Diagnostics and Treatment Market key Players
Merck & Co.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Actelion Pharmaceuticals
Baxter International Inc.
Alere, Inc.
Pfizer, Inc.
Novartis AG
Trinity Biotech
Summit Therapeutics
