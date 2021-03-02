Clean Beauty Market Key Application, Key Product Type, Regional Analysis to 2027

Clean beauty market is valued at USD 5439.6 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 11558.5 Million in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.07% from 2020 to 2027. The global clean beauty market is expected to grow at significant growth rate due to number of driving factors.

Increasing demand for beauty products with more cautiousness and awareness for skin as well as surge in the launching of more sophisticated and clean beauty products for better skin care are some important factors driving the growth of clean beauty market.

Scope of the Report:

The study provides a crucial view of global clean beauty market by segmenting the market based on type, distribution channel and region & country level. Based upon type, clean beauty market is segmented into face products, skin care, hair care, oral care, makeup and wrinkle care products. Based upon distribution channel, clean beauty market is segmented into online sale, retail sale and others. The regions covered in global clean beauty market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, global clean beauty market is sub divided into U.S., Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, Brazil, Mexico, GCC, Africa, etc.

Clean beauty means toxins free and green beauty products that need not to be necessary organic and naturals. These products have transparent labeling of ingredients, and safe to use on face eliminating the skin damage due to chemical. Any clean beauty product must not contain harmful ingredients for the skin. The products can be derived from plants, vegan, and these are cruelty-free, eco-friendly and sustainably sourced that don’t contain any toxins. These products have many benefits including boosts collagen, diminish dark spots, can be used as moisturizers and reduce the appearance of wrinkles. In addition to this, this product helps to shrink pores & keeps acne away, brightens & tones the skin. There are certain third party testing labs, institutions for certification and checking of these products whether they are free from certain toxic chemicals like parabens, carcinogens, and others. The ECOCERT and EWG are some examples of the third party chemicals testing and certification providers.

Clean Beauty Top Companies:

INIKA, Avon, Honest Beauty, ILIA, Zuii Organic, Burt’s Bees, Kjaer Weis, RMS Beauty Lilah b.,Juice Beauty, Ere Perez, Mineral Fusion, allure, Vapour, bareMinerals, Bite Beauty, others.

Clean beauty Market Segmentation:

By Product Type: Hair care, Face products, Skin care, Hair care, Oral care, Makeup, Wrinkle care products

By Distribution Channel: Online sale, Retail Sale, Others

