Cannabis Testing Market Size 2021 Growing Rapidly with Modern Trends, Development Strategy, Business Prospect, Market Share, Growth Rate, Revenue, and Forecast to 2025

The global cannabis testing market accounted to US$ 1,028.2 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$ 2,486.7 Mn by 2025.

Asia Pacific was the fastest growing geographic market and it is expected to be the fastest revenue generator during the forecast period. Asia Pacific market was driven by the factors such as large population countries such as China and India, increasing number of accidents with cannabis intoxication, adoption of trends from western regions in terms of legalization of medical and recreational use of cannabis.

Company Profiles

Agilent Technologies

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Shimadzu Corporation

SCIEX

Merck KGaA

Restek Corporation

Waters

CannaSafe Analytics

Accelerated Technology Laboratories, Inc.

Digipath Labs.

Research report has been compiled by studying the market in-depth along with drivers, opportunities, restraints & other strategies as well as new-developments that can help a reader to understand the exact situation of the market along with the factors that can limit or hamper the market growth and the report also has been updated with Impacts & effects of Coronavirus pandemic and how it has influenced consumer behavior & the growth of the market as well as industries.

The global Cannabis Testing market is segmented on the basis of component, application, end user and geography. The component segment includes, system and software, services and medical device. Based on application, the Cannabis Testing market is segmented as, Cannabis Testing and others. Based on end user, the market is segmented as, hospitals and clinics, clinical research organization, research and diagnostic laboratories and others.

The COVID-19 outbreak is currently going the world over, the Cannabis Testing Market report covers the impact of the corona-virus on top company’s growth. This research report categorizes as the key players in the Cannabis Testing market and also gives a comprehensive study of Covid-19 impact analysis of the market by regions like (Americas, Europe APAC, and EMEA).

The report offers key drivers that propel the growth in the global Cannabis Testing market. These insights help market players in devising strategies to gain market presence. The research also outlined the restraints of the market. Insights on opportunities are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining the potential in untapped regions.

This report focuses on the global Cannabis Testing market with the future forecast, growth opportunity, key market, and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cannabis Testing market development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, and Central & South America.

