Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market – Global Industry Analysis, Regional Outlook Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 – 2027

TMR’s report on the global breast cancer diagnostics market studies the past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of these indicators for the market during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027. The report provides the revenue of the global breast cancer diagnostics market for the period 2017–2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2027 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the global breast cancer diagnostics market for the forecast period.

The report has been prepared after an extensive primary and secondary research. Primary research involved bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with industry leaders and opinion makers. Extensive secondary research involved referring to key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global breast cancer diagnostics market.

Global Breast Cancer Diagnostics market Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand

Breast cancer is one of the most common types of cancer found in women worldwide. However, breast cancer does not always show obvious symptoms in the early stages. Hence, companies in the breast cancer diagnostics market are increasing their R&D in AI technologies to identify unmet patient needs. For instance, Paragon Biosciences LLC announced the launch of its seventh portfolio company Qlarity Imaging LLC, to gain FDA clearance for their AI system used for breast cancer diagnostics in radiology.

Most types of breast cancer are treatable and survival rates are high for patients that detect cancer at an early stage. Hence, researchers in the market for breast cancer diagnostics are increasing their focus in novel methods of blood screening that are reinventing techniques for early detection of breast cancer. For instance, researchers from the University of Nottingham are innovating in new blood screening methods that can help detect breast cancer years before it gets severe. Such discoveries are bolstering market growth, as the breast cancer diagnostics market is expected to reach a revenue of ~US$ 9 Bn by the end of 2027. Moreover, molecular testing is anticipated for exponential growth during the forecast period.

Key Players of Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market Report:

Companies such as Siemens Healthineers, GE Healthcare, and Hologic, Inc. accounted for major share of the global breast cancer diagnostics market in 2018. Other global players in the market include

Abbott Laboratories, Koninklijke Philips N.V., C. R. Bard, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Fujifilm Holding Corporation, Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH, bioTheranostics, Inc., Myriad Genetics, Inc.

