Bone Densitometers Market Development Trends & Competitive Analysis by Leading Industry Players

Global Bone Densitometers Market: Overview

The bone densitometers market though highly mature in developed countries of the U.S. and Europe, is expected to witness impressive growth in Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World regions due to the rising prevalence of osteoporosis. Consequently, there is an increasing interest in bone density measurement.

The market overview section of the report comprises qualitative analysis of the overall bone densitometers market considering the factors determining the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints and opportunities, along with Porter’s five force analysis and market attractiveness analysis. In addition, market opportunity analysis for technology for global as well as Asia Pacific has also been provided. The report also comprises reimbursement scenario in Japan, and China.

Global Bone Densitometers Market: Segmentation

The global bone densitometers market has been segmented on the basis of technology and end user. The technology segment is further segmented as, axial bone densitometry and peripheral bone densitometry. The axial bone densitometry is further segmented as, dual energy x-ray absorptiometry and quantitative computed tomography. Dual energy x-ray absorptiometry (DEXA) by axial bone densitometry is accounted major share in 2016 of bone densitometers market. Peripheral bone densitometry include single energy X-ray absorptiometry, peripheral dual energy X-ray absorptiometry, radiographic absorptiometry, quantitative ultrasound and peripheral computed tomography.

On the basis of end user, the global bone densitometers market is segmented as hospitals, specialty clinics and diagnostics centers. Hospitals remain the major hub in most of the countries across the globe for bone densitometry diagnostics and devices. The diagnostics centers is expected to register high CAGR over forecast period. Increasing patient preference for diagnostics centers owing to availability of more facilities and well equipped infrastructure is expected to boost the growth of segment.

Geographically, the bone densitometers market has been classified into five segments namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The market size forecast for each region has been provided for the period 2014 to 2024, in terms of technology and end user, along with the CAGR (%) for the forecast period 2016 to 2024. The market for these technology and end user has been extensively analyzed on the basis of factors such as usage pattern, sales revenue, and geographic presence and product developments. The market size and forecast in terms of revenue (US$ million), for each of these segments, and the sub-segments have been provided for the period 2014 to 2024, considering 2015 as the base year. The report also provides the compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) for each segment for the forecast period 2016 to 2024.

Global Bone Densitometers Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also provides a section on the competitive landscape, wherein the market share analysis of leading players in the global bone densitometers market, in terms of percentage share in 2016 (estimated) has been discussed. The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the global bone densitometers market such as GE Healthcare, Hologics, Inc., Osteosys Co. Ltd., Diagnostic medical System SA, Swissray International, Inc., Osteometer Meditech Inc., Beammed, Hitachi, Ltd., Medonica Co. Ltd., and Lone Oak Medical Technologies LLC among others. The major market players are evaluated on various parameters such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies and recent developments.

