Blockchain in Agriculture Market Future Growth Explored in Latest Research Report by 2026 | IBM Corporation; Microsoft; SAP SE; Ambrosus; arc-net

Blockchain is a technological database, where all of the transactions are recorded and connected with the help of cryptography, and every single recorded transaction is interlinked with the previous one. This database’s implementation in the agricultural market is expected to induce the transparency between the farmers and the users of these farm products, whether they are manufacturers or end-users.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Increasing concerns regarding the wastage of food grains and agricultural resources requiring transparency in supply chain; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Increasing cases of food contamination and food scams in the agricultural sector giving rise to growth of transparent supply chain methods; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Lack of infrastructural services and capabilities of the developing regions is expected to restrain the market growth

Threats related to hacking and piracy of information available on blockchain platforms is expected to restrain the market growth

By Stakeholder (Growers; Food Manufacturers/Processors; Retailers);

Provider (Application & Solution Provider; Middleware Provider; Infrastructure & Protocol Provider);

Application (Product Traceability, Tracking & Visibility; Payment & Settlement; Smart Contracts; Governance, Risk & Compliance Management);

Organization Size (Large Enterprises; SMEs)

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, Eka Software Solutions Pvt Ltd announced that, they had launched a new blockchain platform for coffee farmers situated in the Indian region. This platform launch will enable a number of users and farmers in avoiding the waste and provide a focused area for the sale of their commodities

In January 2019, HARA announced that, they had collaborated with SingularityNET at the World Web Forum held in Zurich, Switzerland from January 17-18, 2019. This collaboration will help farmer in delivering AI-based information on crop, soils, on the blockchain platform provided by HARA

