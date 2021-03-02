Automotive LED Lighting Market by Latest Trends, Demand, Key Companies, Sales Data, Recent Developments, Emerging Technologies

P&S Intelligence published a new research report, “Automotive LED Lighting Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast till 2024, (The global automotive light-emitting radiation (LED) lighting market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, on account of the growing production of passenger cars and heavy-duty vehicles, low cost of the LED, and long endurance life of LED lamps). ”

Geographically, Asia-Pacific (APAC) is the largest automotive LED lighting market. China leads the APAC market, with Japan and India making substantial contributions to the growth of the market. In 2018, car production in China stood at 28 million units, being This is mainly driven by improving standard of living in developing countries and increasing demand for personal vehicles. Additionally, improving per capita income, coupled with rapid urbanization in the developing economies of the region such as Thailand, Indonesia. , and India, is also supporting the growth of the market in the region.

Automotive LED lighting Market Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players operating in the global automotive LED lighting market are General Electric Company, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Magneti Marelli SpA, Namyung Lighting Co. Ltd., OSRAM Group, Koninklijke Philips NV, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Stanley Electric Co. Ltd., Valeo SA, Varroc Group, and ZKW Group.

The report will also provide a country-wise analysis. Some of the major countries that are covered in the report include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Brazil, and Russia.

