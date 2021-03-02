Automotive Laser Headlight Market Outlook: Market Trends, Size, Share, Segmentation, Growth and Competitive Landscape, Trends And Forecast to 2030

COVID-19 Crisis Increases Popularity of Webinars on Investment Strategies

The automotive laser headlight market is undergoing new and unexpected management challenges amidst the COVID-19 (coronavirus) crisis. Since automotive laser headlights fall under the photonics-related businesses, manufacturers are expected to strategize over supplies, finance, and customer care. On the other hand, the Optoelectronics Industry Development Association (OIDA) conducted a webinar on April 16, 2020, which involved the participation of experts with crisis management experience.

Manufacturers are taking keen interest in webinar series that shed light on fighting global supply chain disruptions and investments in the semiconductor sector. They are adopting new strategies of team building and learning techniques of approaching employees after a furlough. Webinars are gaining increased importance amongst headlamp manufacturers, since such events share ideas and insights that cover operational topics. Photonics executives are receiving business and management related resources by participating in webinars. These factors are driving the automotive laser headlight market.

Get Sample Copy:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=28658

LiFi Communication and High-resolution Sensing Help Accurately Measure Distance of Objects

The trend of autonomous driving is steadily picking pace in the automotive laser headlight market. The combination of LED and laser is serving as a building block for Advanced Front Lighting Systems (AFLS). Applications such as lighting, sensing, computing, and software control is playing a pivotal role in AFLS. Moreover, digitalization of cars is one of the megatrends in the automotive laser headlight market and is prominent in the sector of electric and autonomous vehicles.

On the other hand, the trend of LiFi (Light Fidelity) communication and high-resolution sensing is bringing about a significant change in the market landscape. Manufacturers are focusing on the commercialization of visible laser light sources in order to increase the availability of automotive laser headlights. Laser light sensing technologies help measure the distance of objects in mobility applications.

High-end Cars Incorporate Safe-for-Human Laser Headlamps Due to Overall Efficiency

Innovations in the automotive laser headlight technology are grabbing the attention of buyers. There is a growing demand for automotive laser headlights that are safe for the human eye. For instance, Germany-based global leader in lighting solutions, OSRAM GmbH, has introduced its three blue laser headlights that focus the energy onto lens filled with yellow phosphorous, which make the light beams safe for the human eye. Such innovations are contributing toward the growth of the automotive laser headlight market, which is expected to expand at a high CAGR of ~27% as the market matures.

Companies in the automotive laser headlight market are focusing on increasing the applicability of laser lights in high-end car models such as the BMW and Audi Series. Laser headlamp models are pervasively replacing LEDs (Light Emitting Diodes), owing to its larger brightness as compared to the latter.

Grab an exclusive PDF Brochure of this report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=28658

Imaging Photometers and Colorimeters Instrumental in Safe Vehicle Operations

The automotive laser headlight market is predicted to cross the US$ 18.9 Bn mark by 2030, as the process of quality testing for headlights is largely streamlined in the market landscape. In order to achieve safe vehicle operation, automotive laser headlights are subject to rigorous testing by component and automobile OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers). Thus, it is becoming important for headlight manufacturers to meet stringent regulatory standards that demand consistent, documented, and tested measurement results.

Radiant Vision Systems-a specialist in display technologies and lighting, announced the launch of ProMetric® in October 2019, which is a range of imaging photometers and colorimeter products that deploy precise analysis of an automotive laser headlight’s performance. Such products are building the credibility of device manufacturers and automobile OEMs.

Individually Controllable Pixels in Laser LED Headlight Systems Meet Safety Demands

Trade events such as the Continental Tech Show 2019 are emerging as key global platforms that help to strategically promote automobile products such as the novel laser LED headlight system in the automotive laser headlight market. Critical factors, such as a cyclist with defective taillights in bike or an animal at the roadside have increased awareness about road safety and have fueled innovations in laser LED headlight systems.

Companies in the automotive laser headlight market dealing in innovative HD headlight systems are gaining an edge over emerging market players in the luxury cars sector. As such, the market is anticipated to reach a production of ~34,500 units by 2030. Digitally controlled functions of HD automotive laser headlights are meeting safety needs of drivers. These functions are eliminating the need for mechanical components that control cornering lights. Thus, the simplified functionality of laser LED headlight systems are reducing hassles associated with headlamp installations.

Request For Customization:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=28658

Proposed Rule-making in U.S. Automotive Laser Headlight Market Boosts Revenue Growth

Though Europe and Asia Pacific are estimated to account for a major share of the automotive laser headlight market in terms of revenue, this market in regions such as North America, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa is projected to witness exponential growth during the assessment period. As such, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) in the U.S. was not allowing the use of automotive laser headlights. After years of lobbying by automobile manufacturers, in October 2018, the NHTSA issued a notice of proposed rule-making that would allow the use of better headlights.

Groundbreaking innovations by companies operating in the automotive laser headlight market are bolstering market growth. For instance, SLD Laser-a company focused on the commercialization of next-gen laser light sources for automotive applications is gaining global recognition for its Nobel prize-winning cofounder Shuji Nakamura who invented a specialized filter called phosphor to deploy safe-for-human laser lights.

Analysts’ Viewpoint

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to the shelving of BMW’s supercar Vision M Next concept involving laser wire headlights and taillights. As such, manufacturers are moving over to the concept of LiFi communication, which is acquiring popularity in automotive and specialty lighting products.

Energy efficiency and long lighting distance are the key USPs (Unique Selling Points) of automotive laser headlights. However, these headlights are expensive and are not universally available. Since the automotive laser headlight market is fairly consolidated with major players dictating a market revenue of ~57%, emerging companies should boost their production capabilities to increase the availability of headlights and pose a stiff competition to key players.

Automotive Laser Headlight Market: Overview

The global automotive laser headlight market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of ~ 27% during the forecast period, owing to the rise in sale and production of vehicles across the globe that has led to an increase in consumption and hence, is expected to boost the production of laser headlights. Integration of safety systems in vehicles including night vision camera and pedestrian protection system has increased. Laser headlights have a focus distance of around 600 meters, which helps the driver to view distant objects clearly. Government initiatives to enhance fuel-efficiency and safety attributes of vehicles are prompting manufacturers to integrate such systems that can ensure safety as well as comply with regulations.

during the forecast period, owing to the rise in sale and production of vehicles across the globe that has led to an increase in consumption and hence, is expected to boost the production of laser headlights. Integration of safety systems in vehicles including night vision camera and pedestrian protection system has increased. Laser headlights have a focus distance of around 600 meters, which helps the driver to view distant objects clearly. Government initiatives to enhance fuel-efficiency and safety attributes of vehicles are prompting manufacturers to integrate such systems that can ensure safety as well as comply with regulations. Demand for laser headlights in vehicles is increasing due to the rise in rate of accidents occurring at night, which is anticipated to boost the automotive laser headlight market across the globe

Drivers of Automotive Laser Headlight Market

Rising urbanization and demand for smart cities around the world have propelled the usage of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles significantly, which is likely to augment the automotive laser headlight market during the forecast period

Manufacturers are consistently upgrading their models to cater to the significant demand for innovative safety features that can be used in various applications. Organizations, such as New Car Assessment Program (NCAP) are investing in research & development to design automobiles possessing various safety features, including laser headlight and night vision camera, which is likely to boost the automotive laser headlight market across the globe.

Increasing use of sensors due to advancements in technology is another factor propelling the global automotive laser headlight market. Integration of advanced safety systems by the automobile industry, including pedestrian protection system and night vision camera has increased rapidly. Laser headlights ensure safety of passengers at night by enhancing the visibility of the road. This is anticipated to boost the automotive laser headlight market across the globe.

Automotive Laser Headlight Market: Challenges

The COVID-19 pandemic forced major automotive manufacturers to shut down their plants, which is estimated to hamper the automotive laser headlight market across the globe. Major automotive markets have been affected due to COVID-19 leading to disruption in supply chain for manufacturing in other regions. The spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has led to widespread shut downs, travel bans, and supply chain disruptions, along with deteriorating financial conditions and falling commodity prices.

Automotive laser headlights are considerably expensive compared to other headlights. This, in turn, is anticipated to hamper the automotive laser headlight market. Usage of laser headlight in vehicles has been banned in some countries, including the U.S., due to its high intensity of light. Such an enactment is likely to pose a challenge to the global automotive laser headlight market.

Automotive Laser Headlight: Market Segmentation

Based on vehicle type , the passenger vehicle segment dominated the global automotive laser headlight market due to the rise in the production of passenger vehicles across the globe. Rise in penetration of advanced safety features in passenger vehicles is estimated to further boost the automotive laser headlight market across the globe.

, the passenger vehicle segment dominated the global automotive laser headlight market due to the rise in the production of passenger vehicles across the globe. Rise in penetration of advanced safety features in passenger vehicles is estimated to further boost the automotive laser headlight market across the globe. Based on technology, the intelligent laser headlamp segment dominated the market, as intelligent laser headlight are high resolution adaptive headlights

Automotive Laser Headlight Market: Regional Analysis

Based on region, the global automotive laser headlight market has been divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific and Europe are projected to be highly lucrative markets during the forecast period. This is primarily due to the presence of prominent automotive industries in Germany, China, Japan, and India. Consistent rise in vehicle production across the Asia Pacific and Europe region is anticipated to drive the automotive laser headlight market during the forecast period.

Read TMR Research Methodology @:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/methodology.html

Automotive Laser Headlight Market: Competition Landscape

Key players operating in the global automotive laser headlight market include

OSRAM GmbH.



Robert Bosch GmbH



Valeo SA,



SLD Laser



LASER Component.



ZKW Group..



Palomar Technologies



Koito manufacturing Co. Ltd,



Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd.



Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA.



Koninklijke Philips N.V.



Major companies are expanding their footprint at the global level by engaging in mergers and acquisitions with several other players in the industry. In December 2019, SLD Laser introduced Sensing and LiFi Communication Technologies for use in automotive and consumer applications. The company would demonstrate these innovations, along with its award-winning high brightness LaserLightTM automotive and specialty lighting products. In 2018, OSRAM GmbH developed application specific LEDs or laser-based light sources in a wide range of designs, largely for general lightings and automotive forward lighting units such as matrix headlight system, and also developed high-efficiency visible and infrared lasers for projection and sensor applications such as adaptive cruise control (ACC) systems in cars. OSRAM GmbH provided demonstration for biometrics technologies, DMD laser light source (adaptive headlight), EVIYOS (world’s first hybrid LED), interior lighting, LiDAR, Zevo-hybrid product, which provides colorful illumination and definition for off-road vehicles.

Read Our Latest Press Release:

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/binge-watching-during-covid-19-underscores-growth-in-video-on-demand-vod-services-tmr-843517403.html

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/covid-19-outbreak-to-influence-growth-prospects-of-personal-protective-equipment-ppe-market-tmr-888885156.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through ad-hoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

Contact

Transparency Market Research State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com