Automotive Clutch Market to Witness Tremendous Growth Ahead Says P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence published a new research report, “Automotive Clutch Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast till 2030, The global automotive clutch market is expected to witness considerable growth during the forecast period (2019–2030), owing to the growing production and sales of automobiles across the world. Clutch is an integral part of a vehicle that is responsible for controlling the speed of the vehicle. With the growing safety concern among users, the market for automotive clutches is expected to observe considerable advancements.”

Geographically, Asia-Pacific (APAC) is the largest market for automotive clutches, owing to the largest share of automobiles being produced in the region. The growing urbanization in APAC, coupled with increasing disposable income of people, is boosting the demand for vehicles, which, in turn, is driving the growth of the automotive clutch market in the region.

The extensive use of hydraulic clutches in vehicles is a major trend observed in the automotive clutch market. The hydraulic clutch functions on a similar principle, as any other clutch works, but it has fewer components than its mechanical counterpart. This type of clutch comprises a reservoir filled with hydraulic fluid, and when the clutch pedal is pushed down, the fluid gets pressurized, which allows it to work with the clutch plate to detach the gear in use, and engage the new gear.

Automotive Clutch Market Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players operating in the global automotive clutch market are Magneti Marelli SpA, Allison Transmission Inc., BorgWarner Inc., Valeo SA, Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Schaeffler AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Changchun Yidong Clutch Co., Dongfeng Motor Propeller Shaft Co. Ltd., and Guilin Fuda Co. Ltd.

The report covers country-wise automotive clutch market analysis. Some of the major countries covered in the report are the U.S., Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Russia, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, South Africa, Egypt, U.A.E., Saudi Arabia, and others.