 Automated Plate Readers Market 2021 to 2027- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Eppendorf AG, Bio-Rad Company

The report titled “Automated Plate Readers Market” has recently added by MarketInsightsReports to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The automated plate readers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% over the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

Top Companies in the Global Automated Plate Readers Market: – Thermo Fisher Scientific, Eppendorf AG, Bio-Rad Company, BioTek Company, Siemens Healthcare, Tecan Group Ltd, Agilent Technologies, PerkinElmer, Hudson Robotics, Danaher Corporation, Becton Dickinson, Shimadzu Corp.

Industry News and Developments:

– April 2018 – Agilent Technologies Inc. and BioTek Instruments, Inc., launched a new, integrated solution that combines cellular metabolic analysis and imaging technologies. The optimized solution integrates the Agilent Seahorse XFe96/XFe24 Analyzers with the BioTek Cytation 1 Cell Imaging Multi-Mode Reader. This solution creates a standardized approach for comparing XF data sets, improving assay workflow, embedding images into WAVE software, and applying normalization values to Seahorse XF measurements.

Market Overview:

– The operational and strategic needs of labs are continually changing, evolving, and expanding. The adoption of a new laboratory automation solution utilizes a workflow analysis and offers benefits to laboratories to a large extent. A workflow study will provide lab leaders with a transparent and data-driven picture of what the laboratory is doing right now.

– This is where comes the role of automated plate readers which are plate readers for quantifying protein and other activities, via a specific light source connected through an optical filter, for analyzing the sample. Fluorescence detection is developed for detecting microplate. It is more expensive than absorbance detection. In the pattern for fluorescence detection, the sample undergoes illumination through two optical systems.

Key Market Trends

Bioanalysis Application is Growing Exponentially

– The use of technology to streamline or substitute manual intervention of equipment and processes is known as lab automation. Technological innovations leading to device miniaturization and increased throughput, demand for replicable and accurate solutions to aid diagnostics/clinical research, and the need for efficient testing processes to off-set lack of highly skilled laboratory professionals, are the factors fuelling the growth in bioanalysis.

– Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Varioskan LUX multimode microplate reader can simplify the measurement with the automatic dynamic range selection, and its smart safety controls are workflow and help to avoid the experimental errors by its flexible range of measurement technologies including Absorbance, Fluorescence, Intensity, Luminescence, AlphaScreen, and Time-resolved Fluorescence.

– This segment is expected to grow with the highest annual growth rate during the forecast period. This is due to the snowballing investments and R&D activities in biotechnology, physical, engineering, and life sciences for applications in drug discovery, which will propel the need for automated plate readers.

North America to Account for Significant Market Share

– The market landscape in North America is extremely dynamic, with a high level of merger and acquisition activities and many high-value deals. The United States is a major contributor in this region.

– Asia-Pacific and Latin America are the emerging regions and are expected to grow at an exponential rate, owing to factors like a considerable increase in outsourcing pharmaceutical manufacturing, due to the availability of cheaper resources and labors.

– Stringent regulations for the classification of devices imposed by the US government and the FDA, to assure safety and effectiveness, along with the growing demand in the market, is also expected to drive the market for automated plate readers.

Regional Analysis:

Furthermore, to broaden the understanding, researchers have studied the global Automated Plate Readers market from a geographical point of view, considering the potential regions and countries. The regional analysis will assist the market players in making sound decisions regarding their future investments.

Automated Plate Readers Market report includes the following geographic areas such as North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

