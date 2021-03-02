At 4.85% CAGR, Biodiesel Market Size to Surpass USD 51.38 Billion by 2025

Biodiesel Market is valued at USD 36.89 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 51.38 Billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 4.85% over the forecast period.

Biodiesel Market applies the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weighs upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate Biodiesel Market place for the forecast 2021– 2027.

The global biodiesel market is in a transition stage of rapid development and growth, making growth opportunities in the years to come. It has outstanding lubricating properties and cetane ratings over low sulfur diesel fuels.

Scope of The Report:

Biodiesel is an alternative fuel having similar characteristic properties to petroleum diesel. Usually, it is used as an alternative fuel or blended together with petroleum diesel. Biodiesel can be produced from a wide range of feedstock such as vegetable oil, animal oils/fats and used cooking oil, among others. It can be used in diesel engines without changing the engine. Pure biodiesel is non-toxic and biodegradable. As compare to petroleum-based diesel fuel, burning biodiesel produces lower levels of most air pollutants. In addition, Biodiesel is a domestically produced, clean-burning, renewable substitute for petroleum diesel. It is used as a vehicle fuel increases energy security, improves air quality and the environment and provides safety benefits.

The classification of biodiesel market can be done by application, feedstock, and geographical regions. By feedstock, the market is divided into animal fats, vegetable oil, and trap grease or brown grease. Vegetable oil might be taken from rapeseed, soybean, or palm. Animal fats are majorly taken as byproducts from the animal meat. It ahs white grease or lard from swine processing, poultry which might be originated from processing of chicken, turkey, and other birds, and tallow from cattle processing.

Biodiesels market report is segmented on the basis of type, application and by regional & country level. Based upon type, biodiesel market is classified into rapeseed oil based feedstock, soybean oil based feedstock, waste and residues based feedstock and other. Based upon application, biodiesel market is classified into industrial fuels, transportation fuels and chemical industry.

By applications, biodiesel market can be divided into two sections, mainly power generation and transportation. The product can be easily employed in current infrastructure, fuel engines, and vehicles with essentially no alterations. It can be stored, employed, burned, and pumped just as the petroleum-based diesel fuel. It can be employed in its pure form or in blended form with other petroleum diesel fuels. In the power generation segment, the United States in 2015 created almost 40 million kilowatt-hours of electricity with the help of biodiesel.

The regions covered in this biodiesel market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of biodiesel is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Biodiesel Manufacturers:

Biodiesel market report covers prominent players are,

Wilmar International Limited

Munzer Bioindustrie

Emami Group Bunge Limited

Archer Daniels Midland Company

XL Renewables

ACCIONA Energy, LLC

American Energy Producer

Green Earth Fuels of Houston

Renewable Energy Group Inc.

Louis Dreyfus Company

Cargill Inc.

BIOX Corporation

Delta American Fuel

Western Dubuque Biodiesel

DuPont

Imperium Renewables

Crimson Renewable Energy

Deerfield Energy

Diversified Energy Corporation

China Biodiesel International Holding

Blue Marble Energy Corp.

Others.

BIOX and World Energy Announce Joint Venture Acquired and Operate 90 Million USG Biodiesel Facility in Houston

News: Jun 28, 2016, BIOX Corporation and World Energy, announced a 50/50 joint venture to acquire and operate a 90 million U.S. gallon (USG) (341 million litre) biodiesel production facility in Houston, Texas. This joint venture with World Energy provides BIOX an opportunity to significantly expand and diversify production capacity in combination with a high quality partner.

Key Benefits for Biodiesel Market Reports –

Global Market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global Market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global Market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global Market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Biodiesel Market Key Segments:

By Type covers: Rapeseed Oil Based Feedstock, Soybean Oil Based Feedstock, Waste and Residues Based Feedstock, Other

By Applications: Industrial Fuels, Transportation Fuels, Chemical Industry

Biodiesel Market Dynamics –

Increasing energy needs, rising crude oil prices and growing demand for clean and renewable sources of energy around the world is a major factor driving growth of the global biodiesels market. Moreover, increasing demand for environmentally-friendly fuels that reduce greenhouse gas emissions and ensure complete burning is an important factor driving the biodiesel market. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, Biodiesel reduces greenhouse gas emissions by 57 percent to 86 percent. As per EPA report, in 2018, U.S. greenhouse gas emissions totaled 6,677 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalents or 5,903 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalents after accounting for sequestration from the land sector. Also, the availability of feedstock and low cost is expected to play a key role in biodiesel market growth in the forecast period. According to EIA, total of 1,070 million pounds of feedstocks used to produce biodiesel in April 2020. Soybean oil remained the largest biodiesel feedstock during April 2020 with 672 million pounds consumed. According to Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), from 2017, Oil demand will reach 104.7 mb/d, up 6.9 mb/d by 2023.However, stringent government rule and regulation, fluctuation in crudes oil prices may hamper the growth of biodiesels market. Moreover, growing government initiatives towards environmentally-friendly fuels will enhance opportunity in the biodiesel market during forecast period.

Increasing Environmental Concern And Requirement For Energy Independence Have Powered The Requirement For Biodiesel Market Worldwide

Increasing environmental concern and requirement for energy independence have powered the requirement for biodiesel market worldwide. The product has the major feature to lower emissions of greenhouse gas, which were totaled to more than 6 billion metric tons of CO2 equivalents. Moreover, it assists to create renewable liquid fuel for transportation reasons and is biodegradable. Being local in nature, it lowers the dependency on the high flash point, inherent lubricity, and imported petroleum. Furthermore, tax incentives and government policies to market the product employment will also have a noteworthy affect on the global market for biodiesel in years to come.

Biodiesel Market Regional Analysis –

North America is expected to dominate the largest market for Biodiesels, followed due to increasing adoption of biodiesels, presence of biodiesel plants in the region. According to Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), the United States imported about 9.10 million barrels per day of petroleum from nearly 90 countries in 2019. As petroleum includes refined petroleum, crude oil, hydrocarbon gas liquids products such as gasoline and diesel fuel, and biofuels. According to U.S. EiA data in 2020, U.S. production of biodiesel was 143 million gallons. Biodiesel production was 8 million gallons lower than production and production came per year from 89 biodiesel plants with capacity of 2.5 billion gallons.

Asia Pacific is projected to witness fastest growth due to rising industrialization and significant increase liquid fuel demand in the transport and power sectors in emerging countries as Indonesia followed by China, Thailand, India, and Malaysia. According to ERIA report, the total demands of the ASEAN and East Asian countries will reach nearly 37 million toe of biodiesel by 2035. Additionally, presence of expertise, advanced technologies and equipment and increased exploration and production activities are the major factors supporting the regional biodiesels market growth forecast period.

Europe and Asia Pacific market has a huge opportunity in nations such as UK, India, and China, owing to the vast number of diesel vehicles and ever-increasing diesel prices. With the increasing feedstock efficiency, the market will possibly have a pattern change in the forecast period. In the years to come, the development of algae as new sources of feedstock is also predicted for product production. Fuels employed for transportation still adds up for a huge piece of market share. The European area is a remarkable product maker with nations such as Germany and France being the leading producers.

Market by Regional Analysis

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, South Korea, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA, Latin America, Middle East, Africa

