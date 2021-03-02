Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Modern Warfare Market 2021 to 2027- The Boeing Company, General Dynamics Corporation, Alphabet Inc. (Google Inc.), IBM Corporation

The report titled “Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Modern Warfare Market” has recently added by MarketInsightsReports to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The artificial intelligence in modern warfare market was valued at USD 2335.1 million in 2020, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 16423.09 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 40.25% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Top Companies in the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Modern Warfare Market: – The Boeing Company, General Dynamics Corporation, Alphabet Inc. (Google Inc.), IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Endeavor Robotics, JSC Kalashnikov Concern, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, FLIR Unmanned Aerial Systems, Dassault Aviation, Raytheon Company, Roboteam Ltd, SparkCognition Inc., Stryke Industries LLC, Textron Inc

Industry News and Developments:

– April 2019: Boeing completed 96 flights, testing the performance of the 737 Max with updated software for the plane’s flight control system. The test flights are one prong of a broad effort by Boeing to get the Max back in the air.

– March 2019: The US Army Contracting Command Aberdeen Proving Ground (ACG-APG) awarded General Dynamics Mission Systems a contract to provide electronic and cyber warfare capabilities to the US Army Program Executive Office Intelligence, Electronic Warfare, and Sensors (PEO IEW&S).

– August 2018: Intel bought artificial intelligence startup Vertex.ai, makers of a portable deep learning engine called PlaidML. The acquisition lines up with Intel’s product roadmap and efforts to win the AI chip war.

Market Overview:

– The increasing demand for weapons of mass destruction is driving the growth of the market. The growth in the testing of nuclear weapons by countries, like North Korea, is also contributing to the growth of these weapons. These weapons are radiological, biological, or chemical in nature, therefore they are harmful.

– The emergence of extremist organizations across the world, such as ISIS, has led to an increased emphasis on the use of technology, in the fields of counter-terrorism and defense activities. Through continued experiments and studies, automated vehicles have been identified to act as force multipliers.

Key Market Trends

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Expected to Dominate the Market

– Due to the wide variety of operations, they can perform in the current scenario, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) have made significant strides since their inception.

– Engineers have been identified to harness the capability of UAV, to collect visual and thermal data over vast areas, at a much higher precision than before.

– With appropriate data analytics, this information is being used by the military for various purposes, which include security and control, aerial reconnaissance, access chemical, biological and nuclear conditions, and to strategize the required measures.

North America to Account for a Major Share

– The US Department of Defense has requested approximately USD 9.39 billion for unmanned systems and associated technologies in the 2019 budget. This proposal includes funding for the procurement of 3,447 new air, ground, and sea drones.

– The 2019 budget proposal represents a significant expansion in drone spending over the FY 2018 requested budget, which contained approximately USD 7.5 billion in drone-related spending and orders for 807 drones.

– The Pentagon has introduced new research programs that address autonomy and artificial intelligence and has boosted funding for Project Maven, an artificial intelligence program, by 81 percent to over USD 100 million. This increased spendong is a maojr factor boosting the growth of the market in the region.

Regional Analysis:

Furthermore, to broaden the understanding, researchers have studied the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Modern Warfare market from a geographical point of view, considering the potential regions and countries. The regional analysis will assist the market players in making sound decisions regarding their future investments.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Modern Warfare Market report includes the following geographic areas such as North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

