Application Security Market Comprehensive Insights 2021 to 2026 (Pandemic Impact Analysis): IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Micro Focus International PLC, Checkmarx Ltd

The Application Security Market research report 2021 provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The Application Security market report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, Application Security market competition landscape, market drivers, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2026.

The report delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the market and elements such as drivers, current trends of the past and present times, supervisory scenario & technological growth. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Application Security market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is an exhaustive quantitative analysis of the Application Security industry and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness. The report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Application Security Market was valued at USD 4.00 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 15.25 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 25% over the forecast period 2021 – 2026.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Application Security Market: IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Micro Focus International PLC, Checkmarx Ltd, Veracode (Thoma Bravo), Synopsys, Inc., WhiteHat Security, Inc.( NTT Security Corporation), Rapid7, Inc., Qualys, Inc., SiteLock, LLC, Contrast Security, Positive Technologies, Fasoo.com, Inc., and others.

Key Market Trends

Retail has a Sector Significant Share in the Market

– With the introduction of e-commerce over two decades ago, the retail industry entered into the digital age where the retailers have the opportunity to collect more information about their customers.

– Retail and e-commerce organizations manage large volumes of sensitive data, including credit card information and personal data. This data is increasingly targeted by hackers and there is a rising need to protect it.

– With many connected devices having made their way into the physical stores in the form of kiosks, point-of-sale (POS) systems, and handheld devices, the amount of customer information is increasing rapidly.

– To ensure that a retailers network, data, application, and endpoints should remain secure (away from any malware and breaches), several software applications and services are evolving to deal with these threats.

North America Accounts for the Largest Market Share

– In the digital age, financial crimes against banks and other financial services institutions are accelerating rapidly. Through 2020, globally, card fraud is expected to increase to USD 183.29 billion.

– The BFSI sector in the United States has more than one exabyte of stored data. This data has been generated from various sources, such as credit/debit card histories, customer bank visits, banking volumes, call logs, account transactions, and web interactions.

– Due to the high availability of adequate infrastructure, the presence of numerous global financial institutions, increased adoption of IoT devices and internet users, the growth of threat intelligence solutions in the North American region is expected to rise.

Some key recent developments in the market include:

– April 2019 – IBM partnered with the Indian government for securing India’s servers on the cloud to protect from cyber attacks and criminals.

– March 2019 – Oracle developed new advanced customer support which will help it thrive in the cloud. The new support will increase the customers cloud performance and compliance.

– October 2018 – Fortinet added FortiWeb, its web-based application solution’s virtual machines to support Oracle cloud in their latest release. Through this update, the company expanded its web application security solutions on leading cloud platforms with bring-your-own-license support.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Application Security Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. Analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

