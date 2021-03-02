Americas Neem Extract Market Growth Prospects, Key Vendors, and Future Scenario

The largest use of neem extract in agriculture in Americas is in the form of bio pesticide and fertilizers, which contribute largest to the market. Vegetable farming accounts for the largest consumption of neem extract based bio pesticides in the U.S. Besides the U.S., neem extracts are used in Canada and other small countries such as Haiti, Dominican Republic and Nicaragua. Till 2012, one common application of neem extracts in Canada was leaf shine. After 2012, the Canadian government banned its use in gardening considering it as unsafe. The growing awareness about the benefits of neem is making the Americans eager to use its products on day-to-day basis. The application areas of neem extract market lie in agriculture, health and personal care, and animal products. Product types of neem extract market include seed extract, leaf extract and bark extract, where seed extract is the fastest growing neem extract market.

Brazil has been emerging as a key revenue generator for the neem extract market, due to its increasing bio-based farming and investment plans for neem plantations. The country stands amongst the most attractive destinations for FDI in agriculture, with high expected returns due to several factors including buoyant economic progress, growing agricultural real estate market and ample water resources. All these factors are expected to help Brazil achieve the highest growth in the neem extract market.

The popularity of neem extract based products has seen a rapid increase in the recent past due to the rising concern among people towards the harmful effects of chemical based cosmetics on hair, skin and other body parts. With the changing mindset of western population, people in general are turning towards neem based personal care products.

