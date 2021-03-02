The report titled “Americas Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Market” has recently added by MarketInsightsReports to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The Americas Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Market was valued at USD 6.06 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 7.79 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.29% during the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

Top Companies in the Global Americas Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Market: – Amcor Plc, Sealed Air Corporation, Berry Global, Inc., Silgan Plastic Food Containers, Constantia Flexibles, Mondi Group

Industry News and Developments:

– July 2019 – Klckner Pentaplast (kp) developed a fresh protein modified atmosphere packaging tray, to be used by several meat packers across California. Kp’s Elite MAP tray features a design that allows for 33% more trays per pallet and more trays per truck. Elite MAP tray Based on an annual volume of 20 million US 3-2.0 size trays, it has the capability to fit 4,400 Elite MAP trays per pallet, against the standard of 3,300 trays per pallet. For businesses, this highlights 24% fewer pallets used per year along with savings on transportation costs, pallet costs, and storage.

– February 2019 – American company Air Products launched new scented Modified Atmosphere Packaging in the United Kingdom. The system vaporizes natural aromas, like essential oils, into the packaging at an equivalent time because of the Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) gas, with no additional production steps.

Market Overview:

– Considering, fresh fruits and vegetables, the air of packaging is replaced with atmospheric gases different in proportion. Usually, oxygen, carbon dioxide, and nitrogen are majorly used. Also, the choice and ratio of gases get dependent upon the material being packed. For instance, coffee beans release Carbon Dioxide when they are roasted, and without the use of MAP, the beans need to cool down before being packaged; else, the packaging would burst open.

– Moreover, developments in such technologies are significantly driven by the need for quality preservation, improvement in safety, and reduced postharvest losses waste.

Key Market Trends

Polyethylene (PE)? Material is Expected to Exhibit Significant Adoption

– PE is an uncomplicated plastic and the lowest cost material prepared by the addition polymerization of ethylene. PE is being used for the packaging of fruits. It is observed that packaging citrus fruits in polyethylene films maintained high relative humidity (RH) inside the package and resulted in a reduction of shrinkage.

– The simplest and the most economical plastics made by addition of polymerization of ethylene is polyethylene. Low-density polyethylene is the most commonly used packaging ?lm. LDPE seals at lower and over a more comprehensive temperature range and has better hot tack, all of which result significantly from its long-chain branching.

United States Expected to Dominate the Market

– The United States is one of the prominent countries that accounts for a significant share of MAP market in the region due to rising demand for packaging of processed food, perishable food, and fresh food that bolstering the demand for MAP as it increases the shelf life of the Product to provide convenience to the customer and adds worth to the product.

– According to Progressive Grocer, the retail sales of processed meat in the United States in 2019 accounted for USD 21.47 billion. Moreover, the country has a significant amount of food wastage due to improper packaging and wasted along supply chain that is resulting in the adoption of MAP for fresh vegetables and fruits in the country. According to Swag, 40% of food is wasted in the United States every year.

Regional Analysis:

Furthermore, to broaden the understanding, researchers have studied the global Americas Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) market from a geographical point of view, considering the potential regions and countries. The regional analysis will assist the market players in making sound decisions regarding their future investments.

Americas Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) Market report includes the following geographic areas such as North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

