 Airborne LiDAR  Market 2021 Precise Outlook – Photomapping Services Pty Ltd, Surveying and Mapping

The airborne lidar market is expected to register a CAGR of 18% over the forecast period of (2021 – 2026).

Top Companies in the Global Airborne LiDAR Market: – Photomapping Services Pty Ltd, Surveying and Mapping, LLC., AAM Pty Ltd, Merrick & Company, Airborne Imaging Inc, IGI Systems, Velodyne Lidar Inc, Fugro, Leica Geosystems (Hexagon AB), Teledyne Technologies

Industry News and Developments:

– In August 2018, Fugro introduced a new bathymetric lidar system that delivers industry-leading depth penetration and point densities for nearshore and coastal mapping. Known as RAMMS (Rapid Airborne Multibeam Mapping System), the field-proven technology promises to deliver an efficient and cost-effective solution, dramatically improving upon other bathymetric lidar mapping capabilities.

Market Overview:

– The combination of LiDAR scanning technology with an aerial deployment platform has enabled the user to extract extraordinary efficiency and speed for gathering accurate spatial data allowing him to support asset management needs for numerous industries such as Aerospace & Defense, Mining, Forestry & Precision Agriculture, Corridor mapping, oil & Gas.

– Surveying And Mapping LLC., with the addition of the state-of-the-art Trimble Harrier 68i airborne LiDAR system to SAM’s in-house capabilities. These systems in combination with the three different modes of laser data collection have enabled the company to enhance its ability to provide complete geospatial solutions and a full suite of LiDAR services.

– The evolution of drones further displays huge potential as aerial photos provide a much bigger perspective when it comes to tracking progress, inspecting the equipment, and measuring structures. Also, the increased usage of airborne lidars in construction projects is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period.

Key Market Trends

Aerospace & Defense to Hold the largest Share

– The increasing investments by the regulatory bodies of the sector for the deployment of airborne lidars on the aircraft’s, UAVs and helicopters is expected to fuel the market growth over the forecast period.

– For instance, in March 2019, U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory at Wright-Patterson Air Force announced an USD 8.2 million contract to JASR to develop chip-scale optical phased arrays and lidar systems that use technology from the Modular Optical Aperture Building Blocks (MOABB) project of the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) for 3-D mapping, navigation, and long-range communications.

North America is Expected to Hold Significant Share

– The increasing adoption of the airborne lidars in archeology for the identification of the now-unpopulated landscape, ruins, and many more is expected to fuel the adoption of the technology in the region over the forecast period.

– For instance, in February 2018, a consortium of researchers called garrison took part in the project spearheaded by the PACUNAM Foundation, used aerial lidar sensing equipment and identified the ruins of more than 60,000 houses, palaces, elevated highways, and other human-made features that have been hidden for centuries under the jungles of northern Guatemala.

Regional Analysis:

Furthermore, to broaden the understanding, researchers have studied the global Airborne LiDAR market from a geographical point of view, considering the potential regions and countries. The regional analysis will assist the market players in making sound decisions regarding their future investments.

Airborne LiDAR Market report includes the following geographic areas such as North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

