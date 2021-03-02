5G Fixed Wireless Access Market 2021-2027 to Grow at Robust CAGR During forecast period | Global Players – Samsung Electronics, Qualcomm Technologies, Nokia Corporation

MarketDigits MR recently added Global 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market Study that gives deep analysis of current scenario of the Market size, demand, growth, trends, and forecast. Revenue for 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market has grown substantially over the five years to 2020 as a result of strengthening macroeconomic conditions and healthier demand, however with current economic slowdown and Face-off with COVID-19 Industry Players are seeing Big Impact in operations and identifying ways to keep momentum. 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market estimates rely extensively on both the volume and value and due to slowdown price fluctuation in widening demand and supply gap.

Report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

The 5G fixed wireless access market was valued at USD 503 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 86,669 million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 135.9% from 2020 to 2026. Increasing the adoption of advanced technologies such as machine-to-machine (M2M) and Internet of Things (IoT) and rising use of millimeter-wave technology for 5G fixed wireless access is expected to drive the growth of the 5G fixed wireless access market. However, the high costs of infrastructures and the adverse impact of millimeter-wave technology on the environment act as restraints for the growth of the 5G fixed wireless access market.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market

With the governments of different countries declaring a state of emergency owing to the spread of COVID 19, companies are increasingly adopting the work-from-home culture to keep their businesses operational and enable employees to follow social distancing guidelines. Trends such as work-from-home, social distancing, and online education drive the growth of the 5G fixed wireless access market. Although the pandemic has slowed down the efforts of the global wireless industry to formulate different standards and carry out trade shows related to wireless communication, the technology is being used to fight the impact of the COVID-19 on different industries and countries.

5G Fixed Wireless Access Market Dynamics

Driver: urged demand for high-speed Internet connectivity and broad network coverage with reduced latency and power consumption

The past decade has witnessed several improvements in network connectivity and related services. A number of SMEs that aim to have full control over their connectivity and provide multi-carrier support to their customers simultaneously require fast networks capable of carrying out high-speed data transmissions. 5G network technology is capable of offering sufficient bandwidth to support increasing data traffic. It offers 10 to 100 times more capacity and high-speed data services than that provided by 3G and 4G networks. Therefore, the increasing demand for high-speed broadband services is expected to drive the growth of the 5G fixed wireless access market in near future.

The evolution of 5G is projected to take fixed wireless access to a new level using a wide range of radio spectrum. This is expected to enable consumers to achieve major capacity gains and low-latency connectivity. Thus, 5G fixed wireless access is anticipated to enhance the performance capabilities of networks and offer high-speed network coverage than existing connectivity networks.

The increasing adoption of connected devices, such as smartphones, laptops, and smart devices, in several commercial and residential applications, such as distance learning, autonomous driving, multiuser gaming, videoconferencing, and live streaming, as well as in telemedicine and augmented reality, is expected to generate the demand for 5G fixed wireless access solutions to achieve extended coverage.

Reduced latency and low power consumption are the most crucial parameters expected to drive the growth of the 5G fixed wireless access market. Self-driving cars, a mission-critical application, require lower latency (~1 ms at high speeds) than 4G networks (~50 ms). Low latency is one of the most critical network requirements in IoT applications such as industrial automation, intelligent transportation systems, and real-time professional audio. 5G is expected to cater to the requirements of these applications by offering high-speed connectivity (10 Gbps throughput) and low latency (1 ms).

According to a European Commission report (November 2019), broadband equipment accounts for ~21% of the overall energy consumption of the global ICT sector. This power consumption is mostly driven by radio access networks. Thus, 5G systems are being designed to be energy-efficient to reduce this carbon footprint.

Opportunity: Increased demand for 5G fixed wireless access networks from different industries

The 5G fixed wireless access network offers high-speed data transfer rate, low latency, and consistent connectivity, which are useful for various industries. For instance, in autonomous cars/connected cars, the low latency of 5G networks is critical for implementing safety systems and ensuring real-time vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-infrastructure communication. In smart cities, there are dense arrays of wireless sensors that are useful for various services and applications, right from environmental and pollution monitoring to security surveillance, traffic management, and smart parking.

Thus, the 5G network plays an integral role in meeting different requirements of several connected devices and numerous sensors that have been deployed. In the healthcare sector, the deployment and the use of 5G networks are expected to become a revolutionary step. For instance, during emergencies, 5G networks can help masses avail telemedicine services, as well as services of emergency care providers. Thus, the increased adoption of 5G networks in different business segments is expected to act as an opportunity for the growth of the 5G fixed wireless access market.

Challenge: Heat dissipation in MIMO systems

The massive MIMOs are expected to play a critical role in the 5G fixed wireless access market. They are anticipated to be key enablers and foundational components of fully operating 5G networks. One of the key roles of any 5G network is to handle the large increase in data usage, and MIMO is the perfect technology to address this requirement. However, the complexity of MIMO systems poses design- and assembly-related challenges in the form of reciprocity errors, low signal-to-interference ratio (SIR), high energy consumption, and increased channel coherence time.

MIMO systems consist of a number of antennas that transmit and receive data simultaneously over a particular radio channel. All these antennas are tightly clustered, particularly at high frequencies. This, in turn, creates thermal challenges while generating significant RF power (up to 5 W in some cases) and dissipating the heat, thereby degrading the overall performance of MIMO systems.

Sub–6 GHz segment held the largest share of 5G fixed wireless access market

The sub–6 GHz frequency segment is projected to account the largest share in the 5G fixed wireless access market, in terms of volume, in 2026. The key difference between sub–6 GHz and mmWave bands is the difference in them in terms of coverage and indoor penetration. mmWave bands have a small coverage footprint owing to their RF properties. The frequencies in this band are unable to penetrate solid objects such as walls. mmWave requires more sites than sub–6 GHz to provide similar coverage. For instance, based on the simulations run by Kumu Networks, it is estimated that the 26 GHz spectrum requires 7 to 8 times more sites than the 3.5 GHz spectrum. The 5G deployment strategy of operators is to use sub–6 GHz to provide expansive city and country-wide coverage and utilize the dense deployment of mmWave in high-traffic dense urban and urban areas, as well as suburban pockets to provide increased broadband capacity. The mmWave clusters provide higher capacity magnitudes than sub–6 GHz clusters owing to the broadband density and a large spectrum available. Additionally, such dense deployments are easy with mmWave owing to their small coverage footprint. Therefore, most telecommunication operators and 5G fixed wireless access equipment manufacturers are commercially launching products that support the sub–6 GHz frequency range.

Semi-urban areas to continue to lead 5G fixed wireless access market during forecast period

In terms of value, the semi-urban segment is projected to account largest share in the 5G fixed wireless access market in 2026. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the fact that in semi-urban areas, the density of the population is sparse. Hence, these areas require significantly high investments to connect subscribers with a network through wireline infrastructures. With high-power transmissions/receptions and advanced antenna technologies, wireless links can effectively reach rural areas without any major construction required as only base stations and customer premises equipment require to be installed. In several situations, operators are required to provide temporary coverage in some areas wherein there is little or no demand for Internet connectivity; for instance, skiing resorts during winters. Fixed wireless access is a flexible, quick, and cost-effective solution to cater to the rural/temporary Internet requirements.

The 5G fixed wireless access market is dominated by a few globally established players such as Huawei (China), Ericsson (Sweden), Nokia Corporation (Finland), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), Inseego (US), Siklu Communication, Ltd. (Israel), Mimosa Networks, Inc. (US), Vodafone (UK), Verizon Communications Inc. (US) and CableFree (UK).

Major Classifications are as follows:

By Offering

Hardware

Services

By Operating Frequency

Sub–6 GHz

26 GHz–39 GHz

Above 39 GHz

By Demography

Urban

Semi-Urban

Rural

By Application

Internet of Things (IoT)

Broadband Internet

Pay TV

Others

By End-User

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Government

By Geography

Europe

Asia-Pacific

North America

South America

Rest of the World

Recent Developments

In February 2020, Inseego launched a full line-up of new second-generation 5G devices that leverage the new Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 5G modems. Inseego is expected to preview its new 5G portfolio of industrial IoT, fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband product lines in private briefings at CES in January 2021. 5G products of the company are expected to power live demonstrations at CES, including connected cars, augmented reality (AR), etc., while the senior executives will share their expert perspectives during the industry panel discussions at the CES.

In February 2020, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. launched an enterprise edition of 5G LampSite, namely, LampSite EE, for different industries. The edition is an upgraded form of the leading LampSite 5G indoor radio access solution of Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. and is tailored for various industry applications, such as smart manufacturing, smart hospitals, smart transportation, and smart warehouses. It is expected to help enterprises accelerate smart developments and promote the digital transformation of enterprises through solutions powered by the 5G technology of Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

5G Fixed Wireless Access Market report provides statistics on the current state of the industry and thereby acts as a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies & investors interested in this market. Each of the topics is researched and analysed in depth for generating comprehensive 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market research report. This 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market report examines the market with respect to general market conditions, market status, market improvement, key developments, cost & profit of the specified market regions, position and comparative pricing between major players. 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market report is an absolute background analysis of the industry which includes an assessment of the parental market.

