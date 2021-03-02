2021 Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market is Booming Across Globe | Global Players – Intel, IBM, Google, Microsoft, General Vision

MarketDigits MR recently added Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market Study that gives deep analysis of current scenario of the Market size, demand, growth, trends, and forecast. Revenue for Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market has grown substantially over the five years to 2020 as a result of strengthening macroeconomic conditions and healthier demand, however with current economic slowdown and Face-off with COVID-19 Industry Players are seeing Big Impact in operations and identifying ways to keep momentum. Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market estimates rely extensively on both the volume and value and due to slowdown price fluctuation in widening demand and supply gap.

Market Analysis: Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market

Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 2.07 billion to an estimated value of USD 54.10 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 50.37% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing demand for reducing the healthcare cost is the major factor for the growth in this market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the artificial intelligence in healthcare market NVIDIA Corporation, Intel Corporation, IBM, Google, Microsoft, General Vision, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Medtronic, CloudMedx Inc., Imagia Cybernetics Inc., Precision Health Intelligence, LLC., Cloud Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Market Definition: Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market

Artificial Intelligence in healthcare uses software and algorithms which is used to analyze human cognitive functions. In simple words, computer techniques are used by the professional to suggest treatments and to perform clinical diagnoses. Cancer, neurology and cardiology are the major diseases areas that use AI tools. AI tool help to give accurate output to their end- user. Diagnosis processes, treatment protocol development, drug development, personalized medicine etc. are some of the practices where AI programs are used.

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018, GE Healthcare at radiological society of North America announced the launch of its new Edison artificial intelligence platform that will have new applications and software that will help the hospitals and health systems to develop algorithms and manage data.

In January 2019, Alliance for Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare (AAIH) was launched officially. It is a nonprofit organization whose aim is to develop and implement artificial intelligence in healthcare. The main aim is to increase AI in the healthcare industry and engendered enthusiasm and hope in consumers and patients.

Competitive Analysis: Global Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market

Global artificial intelligence in healthcare market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of artificial intelligence in healthcare market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

