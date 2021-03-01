Wheat Starch Market is projected to reach US$ 1,203.32 million by 2027 | Cargill Incorporated,RoquetteFreres,Manildra Group,MGP Ingredients

The Insight Partners provides you global research analysis on “Wheat Starch Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the global market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Wheat Starch market during the forecast period 2019–2027.

Wheat starch has superior gelling, stabilizing, and thickening properties. When used in food, wheat starch helps impart the desired texture and viscosity, along with enabling gel formulation, binding, and moisture retention. It is mainly employed as a thickening agent in the food industry. Wheat starch thickens the food through retrogradation and gelatinization. The heat causes the starch to absorb water and swell while increasing the clarity and viscosity. However, once it reaches the maximum viscosity level, the molecules move apart, leading to reduced viscosity. Further, when the product begins to cool again the viscosity increases, thus making the solution cloudy which leads to the formation of the gel. This is one of the reasons why the food and beverage manufactures prefer using wheat starch in food products. The use of heat starch is also increasing in baking these days.

Major key players covered in this report:

Cargill Incorporated

RoquetteFreres

Manildra Group

MGP Ingredients

The Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

Agrana Group

Tereos SA

Crespel and Deiters

New Zealand Starch Company

Sacchetto S.p.A

The modified wheat starch confers superior emulsifying properties in certain food products. It also finds application in confectioneries such as Turkish delight. It is also effective in improving the head retention in beer. It is also used in the making of sausages and meat rolls. Wheat starch is a major component of pasta and represents about 70% of its weight. Compared to other starch types, wheat starch increases the volume and tenderness of cakes and also helps in fat absorption in doughnuts. Wheat starch is commonly used in sweeteners such as glucose syrup, maltodextrin, and dextrose. It is employed as a stabilizer in sauces and puddings.

The wheat starch market was valued at US$ 1,016.95 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1,203.32 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period.

Report Spotlights

Progressive industry trends in the global wheat starch market that help players develop effective long-term strategies

Business growth strategies adopted by companies in developed and developing markets

Quantitative analysis of the wheat starch market from 2017 to 2027

Estimation of wheat starch demand across various industries

PEST analysis to illustrate the efficacy of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry

Recent developments to understand the competitive market scenario and wheat starch demand

Market trends and outlook, and factors driving and restraining the growth of the market

Understanding of strategies that underpin commercial interest with regard to the market growth

Wheat starch market size at various nodes of market

Detailed overview and segmentation of the market, as well as its industry dynamics

Global wheat starchmarket size in various regions with promising growth opportunities in the respective regions

Wheat Starch Market, by Type

Native Wheat Starch

Modified Wheat Starch



Wheat Starch Market, by Grade

Food Grade

Industrial Grade



Wheat Starch Market, by End Use Industry

Food and Beverages

Cosmetics

Others

Wheat Starch Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

