What are Key Factors Driving the Growth of Biobanking Market?

The rising incidence of chronic diseases and the surging number of research and development (R&D) activities being conducted on genome are the major factors predicted to cause the surge of the global biobanking market, from $25.8 billion to $36.8 billion from 2018 to 2024. In addition to this, the market is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of 6.2% between 2019 and 2024, as per the forecast of P&S Intelligence, a market research company based in India.

Besides the above-mentioned factor, the soaring number of research and development (R&D) activities being conducted in several countries for developing treatment methods for various chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, respiratory diseases, and ischemic heart diseases is also propelling the growth of the biobanking market. Additionally, the governments in many countries are making huge investments for the development of biobanks that can analyze, preserve, collect, and transport samples.

Therefore, it can be safely said that the market will exhibit sharp growth in the upcoming years, on account of the increasing R&D activities in the healthcare and biotechnology sectors and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases across the world.

