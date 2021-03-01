Wearable Payments Market Drives Future Change | Alibaba Group, Apple Inc., Barclays Plc., Fitbit, Inc., Google, Inc., Jawbone

The ‘ Wearable Payments market’ research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview, Wearable Payments market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Wearable Payments market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

COVID-19 has had a massive impact on society since the beginning of 2020. This report considers the impact of COVID-19 and the economic slowdown created due to lockdown in various countries. The report discusses technological factors, competitive factors and economic trends affecting the market. A combination of factors, including COVID-19 containment situation, end-use market recovery & Recovery Timeline of 2020/ 2021

Key Segments Studied in the Global Wearable Payments Market:

Wearable payment technology facilitates transactions with the use of various wearable devices such as smart watches, rings, wristbands, and fitness bands. In addition, different companies have introduced new wearable devices, which connect the customers with their bank account. Furthermore, shift in preference toward wearable payments among various industries to increase the convenience of customers is a major factor, which drives the growth of the global wearable payments market.

In addition, many companies are adopting wearable payments technology to improve their customers experience by removing the burden of handling cash and worrying about pick pocketing. Moreover, many transport and retail industries are adopting wearable technology to provide more efficient and straightforward experience to customers, which boosts the growth of the market.

Increase in adoption of cashless payments across the globe and rise in demand for wearable devices and contactless payments cards for secure and safer payment transaction are the significantly contribute toward the growth of the market. In addition, wearable payments provide enhanced customer experience and more convenient shopping experience to the customers, which fuel the growth of the market.

However, high cost of wearable devices and limited battery life of wearable devices hamper the growth of the market. Conversely, increase in usage of usage of near-field communication technology (NFC), radio frequency identification (RFID), and host card emulation technology in wearable payments is expected to provide lucrative opportunity for the market expansion during the forecast period.

The global wearable payments market is segmented into device type, technology, application, and region. In terms of device type, it is fragmented into smart watches, fitness tracker, payment wristbands, smart rings and others. By technology, it is segregated into near-field communication technology (NFC), radio frequency identification (RFID), QR & bar code and others. The applications covered in the study include grocery stores, bar & restaurants, pharmacies/drug stores, entertainment centers and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the wearable payments market analysis are Alibaba Group, Apple Inc., Barclays Plc., Fitbit, Inc., Google, Inc., Jawbone, Mastercard, PayPal, Inc. Samsung Electronics Co. ltd., and Visa Inc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global wearable payments market forecast along with the current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– Information about the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the global wearable payments market size is provided in the report.

– Porter;s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

– The quantitative analysis of the market from 2020 to 2027 is provided to determine the market potential.

Wearable Payments Market Key Segments

By Device Type

– Smart Watches

– Fitness Tracker

– Payment Wristbands

– Smart Rings

– Others

By Technology

– Near-field Communication Technology (NFC)

– Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

– QR & Bar Codes

– Others

By Application

– Grocery Stores

– Bar & Restaurants

– Pharmacies/Drug Stores

– Entertainment Centers

– Others

Key Market Players

– Alibaba Group

– Apple Inc.

– Barclays Plc.

– Fitbit Inc.

– Google, Inc.

– Jawbone

– Mastercard

– PayPal Inc.

– Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

– Visa Inc.

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

– APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

– North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

– South America (Brazil, Columbia, Argentina, Rest of South America)

– MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt)

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

The research report compiled by Report Ocean offers the study of market opportunities and market impact that are created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The detailed research report is focused upon all direct and indirect impact of COVID-19 with new product launches, pipeline analysis, supply chain overview, government regulations, strategies adopted by related market players and upcoming vaccines and drug status. Note – In order to provide more accurate market forecast, all our reports will be updated before delivery by considering the impact of COVID-19.(*If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

Key questions answered: Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

What is the current demand forecasting for your industry and a possible timeline of recovery?

How has your industry evolved or been disrupted? Which of these changes are likely to be short-term or long-term?

How has consumer behavior changed, and to what degree could these shifts become permanent?

How will supply chains operate? How can you build a more stable and resilient supply chain?

Which market segments are winners or losers?

Where are the pockets of growth in your industry during COVID-19 and beyond?

What marketing methods will be most effective in this new climate?

Where is your company most exposed? How can you diversify risk?

Key Points Covered in Wearable Payments Market Report: Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

CHAPTER 1:INTRODUCTION

1.1.Report description

1.2.Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3.Key market segments

1.4.Research methodology

1.4.1.Secondary research

1.4.2.Primary research

1.4.3.Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2:EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1.Key findings

2.1.1.Top impacting factors

2.1.2.Top investment pockets

2.2.CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3:MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Key forces shaping global wearable payments market

3.3.Market dynamics

3.3.1.Drivers

3.3.1.1.Increase in adoption of cashless payments across the globe

3.3.1.2.Emerging demand for wearable devices and contactless payment for secure and safer payment transaction

3.3.1.3.Wearable payment provides enhanced customer experience

3.3.2.Restraint

3.3.2.1.High costs of wearable devices

3.3.2.2.Risk of stolen and limited battery life of wearable devices

3.3.3.Opportunities

3.3.3.1.Growth in usage of NFC, RFID and host card emulation technology in wearable payments

3.4.COVID-19 impact analysis on wearable payments market

3.4.1.Impact on wearable payments market size

3.4.2.Change in end user trends, budgets, and preferences

3.4.3.Regulatory framework for solving market challenges faced by wearable payment providers

3.4.4.Economic impact on wearable payment service providers

3.4.5.Strategies to tackle negative impact in the industry

3.4.6.Opportunity window

3.5.Patent Analysis

3.5.1.By Region (2010-2019)

3.5.2.By Applicant

CHAPTER 4:GLOBAL WEARABLE PAYMENTS MARKET, BY DEVICE TYPE

4.1.Overview

4.2.Smart Watches

4.2.1.Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2.Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3.Market analysis, by country

4.3.Fitness Trackers

4.3.1.Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2.Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3.Market analysis, by country

4.4.Payment Wristbands

4.4.1.Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2.Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3.Market analysis, by country

4.5.Smart Rings

4.5.1.Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2.Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3.Market analysis, by country

4.6.Others

4.6.1.Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.6.2.Market size and forecast, by region

4.6.3.Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5:GLOBAL WEARABLE PAYMENTS MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

5.1.Overview

5.2.Near Field Communication Technology (NFC)

5.2.1.Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2.Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3.Market analysis, by country

5.3.RFID (Radio Frequency Identification)

5.3.1.Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2.Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3.Market analysis, by country

5.4.QR & Bar Code

5.4.1.Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2.Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3.Market analysis, by country

5.5.Others

5.5.1.Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.5.2.Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.3.Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 6:GLOBAL WEARABLE PAYMENTS MARKET, BY APPLICATION

6.1.Overview

6.2.Grocery Stores

6.2.1.Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2.Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3.Market analysis, by country

6.3.Bar & Restaurants

6.3.1.Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2.Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3.Market analysis, by country

6.4.Pharmacies/Drug Stores

6.4.1.Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2.Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3.Market analysis, by country

6.5.Entertainment Centers

6.5.1.Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.5.2.Market size and forecast, by region

6.5.3.Market analysis, by country

6.6.Others

6.6.1.Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.6.2.Market size and forecast, by region

6.6.3.Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 7:GLOBAL WEARABLE PAYMENTS MARKET, BY REGION

7.1.Overview

7.1.1.Market size and forecast, by region

CHAPTER 8:COMPANY PROFILES

8.1.ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED

8.1.1.Company overview

8.1.2.Key Executives

8.1.3.Company snapshot

8.1.4.Operating business segments

8.1.5.Product portfolio

8.1.6.Business performance

8.1.7.Key strategic moves and developments

8.2.APPLE INC.

8.2.1.Company overview

8.2.2.Key Executives

8.2.3.Company snapshot

8.2.4.Product portfolio

8.2.5.R&D Expenditure

8.2.6.Business performance

8.2.7.Key strategic moves and developments

8.3.BARCLAYS PLC

8.3.1.Company overview

8.3.2.Key Executives

8.3.3.Company snapshot

8.3.4.Product portfolio

8.3.5.Business performance

8.3.6.Key strategic moves and developments

8.4.Fitbit, Inc.

8.4.1.Company overview

8.4.2.Key executives

8.4.3.Company snapshot

8.4.4.Product portfolio

8.4.5.Key strategic moves and developments

8.5.GOOGLE LLC

8.5.1.Company overview

8.5.2.Key Executives

8.5.3.Company snapshot

8.5.4.Product portfolio

8.5.5.R&D Expenditure

8.5.6.Business performance

8.5.7.Key strategic moves and developments

8.6.Jawbone, Inc.

8.6.1.Company overview

8.6.2.Key Executives

8.6.3.Company snapshot

8.6.5.Product portfolio

8.7.MASTERCARD

8.7.1.Company overview

8.7.2.Key Executives

8.7.3.Company snapshot

8.7.4.Product portfolio

8.7.5.Business performance

8.7.6.Key strategic moves and developments

8.8.SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

8.8.1.Company overview

8.8.2.Key Executives

8.8.3.Company snapshot

8.8.4.Operating business segments

8.8.5.Product portfolio

8.8.6.R&D Expenditure

8.8.7.Business performance

8.8.8.Key strategic moves and developments

8.9.VISA, INC.

8.9.1.Company overview

8.9.2.Key Executives

8.9.3.Company snapshot

8.9.4.Product portfolio

8.9.5.Business performance

8.9.6.Key strategic moves and developments

8.10.PAYPAL INC.

8.10.1.Company overview

8.10.2.Key Executives

8.10.3.Company snapshot

8.10.4.Product portfolio

8.10.5.Business performance

8.10.6.Key strategic moves and developments

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

