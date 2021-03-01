Vendor Risk Management Market Analysis, Status and Business Outlook 2021- LockPath, MetricStream, IBM Corporation, Resolver Inc., SAI Global

Vendor Risk Management Market Research Report provides a detailed evaluation of the business vertical in question, alongside a brief overview of the industry segments. An exceptionally workable estimation of the present industry scenario has been delivered in the study, and the Vendor Risk Management market size with regards to the revenue and volume have also been mentioned. In general, the research report is a compilation of key data with regards to the competitive landscape of this vertical and the multiple regions where the business has successfully established its position. This research report also provides post COVID-19 impact analysis of the Vendor Risk Management industry.

The market for vendor risk management (VRM) is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period (2021-2026). The increasing number of third-party vendors in large as well as in small and medium enterprises, rapidly changing regulations across different regions, and need to continuously monitor and analyze vendor performance are some of the factors responsible for growing need of vendor risk management.

Top Leading Companies of Global Vendor Risk Management Market are RSA Security LLC, Genpact Limited, LockPath, MetricStream, IBM Corporation, Resolver Inc., SAI Global, Rapid Ratings International Inc., Quantivate, Optiv Security, Inc.

BFSI is Expected to Witness Significant Growth

– The Banking sector is, by the nature of its business, is a highly interconnected sector owing to rapidly growing third party integration, increasing connected devices, online banking, and need for faster transactions. Greater interconnectivity introduces higher cybersecurity risks, given that there are too many things to secure and monitor. The interconnected entities are likely connected to new entities, which could also be the source of cybersecurity risk.

– Third-party vendors can often pose some serious cybersecurity risks to outsourcing banks such as financial/reputational damage, regulatory problems, operational disruptions, etc. For instance, Australian P&N Bank recently sent its customers a notification letter about a data breach that put the personal and sensitive account information of customers at risk. The bank stated that the breach occurred through its customer relationship management (CRM) platform operated by a third-party hosting firm. The information exposed included name, address, contact details, e.g., email, phone number, customer number, age, account number, and account balance.

Competitive Landscape

– In February 2020, RSA a firm delivering Business-Driven Security solutions to help organizations manage digital risk announced that it will be providing RSA Archer SaaS (software as a service) for customers seeking to implement the RSA Archer Suite in the cloud. The RSA Archer Suite helps organizations at any stage in their risk management maturity journey to more effectively and efficiently manage risk.

– In August 2019, IBM announced the launch of a new blockchain-powered solution aimed at mitigating supply chain risk. Trust Your Supplier, the blockchain network enables businesses to more efficiently validate and onboard their vendors while maintaining a secure audit trail of buyer-supplier interactions down the supply chain.

