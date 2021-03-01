US Grinding Wheel Market Size | Industry Analysis, Trends, Growth Driver, Regional Study and Forecasts to 2027

The Detailed Market intelligence report on the Global Grinding Wheel Market applies the most effective of each primary and secondary analysis to weighs upon the competitive landscape and also the outstanding market players expected to dominate Global Grinding Wheel Market place for the forecast 2019– 2025.

Grinding wheels are generally composed of an abrasive compound and used in a variety of grinding and abrasive machining operations, and such wheels are widely used in grinding machines. The wheels are primarily made from a composite material that consists of a coarse-particle aggregate, pressed and bonded together by a cementing matrix to form a solid, generally a circular shape product.

The growth in the automotive industry will be one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on the growth of this market. Technavio’s market research analysts predict that this market will grow at a CAGR of more than 5% by 2021. The demand for grinding wheels in the automotive industry is high due to their ability to offer precise, improved quality, and well-finished products. These wheels offer better results with computer numerical control (CNC) driven grinding machines as the utilization of software can help in the manufacturing complex designs. Grinding wheels used in automobile applications include many vehicle systems, such as crankshafts, steering racks, valves, shock absorbers, steering parts, and wheels. Continuous growth of the automotive industry and new investments is estimated to positively impact the global grinding wheel market during the forecast period.

APAC will be the major revenue contributor to the grinding wheel market throughout the forecast period. The rising industrial and economic development along with the growth in the number of companies planning to integrate the grinding wheel technology will drive the growth of the market in this region.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2021 to 2027 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Grinding Wheel.

This report studies the global market size of Grinding Wheel, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Grinding Wheel production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Saint-Gobain

NORITAKE

Ekamant

3M

DEERFOS

Carborundum Universal Limited (CUMI)

KOVAX

AWUKO ABRASIVES

Camel Grinding Wheels Works Sarid

TYROLIT

SHIN-EI Grinding Wheels

DSA Products

Andre Abrasive Articles

DK Holdings

Thai GCI Resitop

ATLANTIC

Wendt (India)

Hitachi Koki

Market Segment by Product Type

Flat Wheel

Bevel Edge Grinding Wheel

Cylindrical Grinding Wheel

Cup Wheel

Disc Wheel

Others

Market Segment by Application

Cleaning

Grinding

Polishing

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Grinding Wheel status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Grinding Wheel manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

