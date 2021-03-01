United States Contract Packaging Market Current Trends, Business Opportunities and Demand 2021 to 2026

United States Contract Packaging Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2026

The United States Contract Packaging Market report provides a unique tool for evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date Marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments and focuses on market capacities and on the changing structure of the United States Contract Packaging.

The United States contract packaging market is expected to register a CAGR of 9.79% over the forecast period, 2021-2026.

– Owing to the stability, rising demand, and changing the preference of manufacturing firms toward contract packagers, the United States contract packaging market is expected to witness steady growth.

– The companies are also becoming aware of the intense global competition, cost pressures, and highly variable demand from OEMs. This environment is rapidly boosting the contract packaging market in the United States. Many European companies, like the Langen Group and Persson Innovation, are investing in the United States segment.

– The contract packaging sector in the United States is rapidly growing due to the increasing demand for packaging in segments, like food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, beauty care, and other segments. Contract packaging companies in the United States have learned to adapt to challenging business conditions.

– Also, the US government has placed various laws and regulations on the labeling and packaging of the drugs. This could lead to an increase in the demand for contract packaging, owing to the inability of an in-house packaging facility for few pharmaceutical companies in this region.

– Coronavirus outbreak is expected to have a positive impact on the contract packaging industry in the United States over the coming year. The demand for packaging, which limits the risk of contamination by reducing the exposure, is expected to be favored. Also, the packaged products can be easily cleaned with the packaging on in case of any surface contact. ?

– However, the industry is currently facing a considerable impact on its supply chain system and production facilities due to the unfavorable conditions. Stringent isolation rules across the world have resulted in short supply of raw materials and workforce.

Get a Free Sample Copy of this Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082593112/united-states-contract-packaging-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/inquiry?Mode=07

Top Leading Companies of United States Contract Packaging Market are Aaron Thomas Company, Multipack Solutions, Pharma Tech Industries, Reed-Lane Inc., Sharp Packaging Services, UNICEP Packaging, Bell-Carter Packaging, Jones Packaging Inc., Stamar Packaging, Genco (FedEx Supply Chain) and others.

Industry News and Updates:

– October 2019 – UNICEP Packaging expanded its services to include refined custom design and quick turn prototype capabilities. These services will be available with Unicep’s single-use modified blow-fill-Seal product line. This new adaptation allows for a custom design with less cost and wait time for traditional processes.

Key Market Trends

Growing Consumption of Pharmaceuticals is Driving the Market Growth



– The United States has emerged as the largest market for drugs and accounts for almost half of the R&D spending in pharmaceutical and biotechnology markets. Hence, contract packaging organizations play a critical role in this market and have invested in new facilities and technologies to cater to a wide range of outsourcers.

– The escalating adoption of innovative packaging methods to satisfy rapidly changing consumer preferences and rising environmental concerns have stimulated the demand for contract packaging in the pharmaceutical industry in the region. In addition, the increasing penetration of automation in pharmaceutical contract packaging has minimized risks of human handling errors, thereby catalyzing market growth in the region.

– The United States also dominates the pharmaceutical market, both in consumption and development. According to STAT, prescription drug spending in the nation is considered to add up to USD 600 billion by 2023, up from an estimated USD 500 billion in 2019, which is further expected to drive the United States contract packaging market.

– As of 2019, there are more than 800 active Investigational New Drug (IND) waiting for approval with the FDA. These burgeoning approvals and drug-developing pipelines are expected to promise more opportunities to this market in the future. Nevertheless, many of the drugs approved had an orphan designation, which suggests that they are targeted for people with rare diseases.

Food and Beverage Industry is Expected to Drive the Market Growth



– The United States is one of the strongest packaging markets worldwide and consists of many key players in the food and beverage industry. As the economy is continuously growing in the country, increasing consumer spending on food and beverages is driving the demand for the United States contract packaging market. In 2018, the food industry accounted for around 5% of the US GDP and is still growing, owing to the higher demand for packaged food.

– In the United States, packaged food is gaining high traction, owing to busy work schedules, rising number of working women, and shift toward on-the-go consumption, which is, in turn, expected to ascend the utilization of innovative and sustainable packaging across the food sector. This is likely to fuel the market’s growth over the forecast period.

– For Food and Beverage products, for the same brand name, the sales are highly dependent on the impact created by packaging on the customer during the point of purchase. Thus, contract packagers work along with the product manufacturing companies and are regarded as an extension of their arm.

– Apart from this, high disposable incomes, coupled with rising consumer health awareness, are propelling the demand for food and beverage contract packaging in the United States.

Explore Full Report With Detailed TOC Here:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082593112/united-states-contract-packaging-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026?Mode=07

Highlights of the United States Contract Packaging Market Report:

– Detailed overview of United States Contract Packaging Market

– Changing the United States Contract Packaging market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

– Historical, current and projected United States Contract Packaging market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of United States Contract Packaging Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

The research includes historic data from 2016 to 2021 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Finally, the United States Contract Packaging Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request, and market development rate and figure, and so on. United States Contract Packaging industry report additionally Presents a new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

Purchase Full Report at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/02082593112?mode=su?Mode=07

We Offer Customization On Report Based On Specific Client Requirement:

– Free country Level analysis for any 5 countries of your choice.

– Free Competitive analysis of any 5 key market players.

– Free 40 analyst hours to cover any other data point.

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information, and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]