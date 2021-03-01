UK Tax Software Market Size, Industry Share, Trends, Growth Analysis, Applications and Forecast to 2027

Digitalization has encouraged end-user companies in the UK to adopt advanced technologies for reducing manual efforts in business process by implementing automated process to achieve increase in productivity along with efficient business outcomes. The availability of internet and various platforms, such as desktop and smartphone, allow individuals to avoid visiting tax offices; they can file a tax return and make a tax payment remotely. The rise in adoption of tax software end users such as commercial enterprises and individuals is further attributed to their capability to reduce the manual efforts of computing tax.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Tax Software Market

The government body of the region are realizing that all businesses irrespective of their size scale need more assistance during the Covid-19 outbreak. Like 2008 financial crisis, the Covid-19 crisis is impacting the business operation of both public and private companies. Amid severe market disruption caused by COVID-19, the tax industry has witnessed growth owing to growing accountancy, tax implications and financial accounts. The increase in demand for advanced software and professional services is envisioned to result in more organized business processes, leading to less arduous tax preparation. However, the COVID-19 outbreak is projected to have a limited short-term impact on the market, and the market is projected to depict rise in growth pace 2021 onward.

Tax Software Market Insights

Digital Revolution is Prevailing Tax Systems

The digital revolution worldwide presents huge opportunities for businesses to utilize digital services and automation to modify their business models and traditional processes; this enables them to improve their operational efficiency and increase revenues. Digital transformation refers to the integration of digital technologies in various business processes, organizational activities, and business models. Enhanced operational efficiency, end-to-end business process optimization, and reduction of cost and human errors are among the major factors driving the growth of digital transformation in tax systems.

Product Type Insights

Based on product type, the software segment dominated the UK tax software market. Different tax software products help organizations in dynamic monitoring of their business activities and delivers alerts while establishing tax duties. Various companies are focusing on providing advanced automated software to their clients. For instance, Avalara, Inc., one of the prominent players in the market, offers tax software that helps end users to manage various types of tax returns such as VAT and GST.

End User Market Insights

Based on end user, the commercial enterprises segment dominated the UK tax software market. Commercial enterprises consist of small and medium (SMEs) enterprises, and large enterprises. Large enterprises deal with a large volume of data, which propels the adoption of tax software by them. Also, the growing awareness regarding the benefits of these software offerings among SMEs is supporting the growth of market for SMEs.

