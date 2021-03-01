U.S. Sauces Market Sauces Market Size, Trends and Industry Strategies

Owing to globalization, people across the world are becoming more and more open towards trying new things, especially when it comes to food items. The popularity of ethnic cuisines, majorly in the U.S., has been increasing rapidly. The younger generation primarily is not afraid to experiment with new experiences. Ethnic cuisines such as Mexican, Indian Chinese, Greek, Japanese, and Italian make wide usage of sauces, owing to which, the U.S. sauces market is predicted to advance at a considerable pace in the years to come.

The U.S. sauces market is projected to generate a revenue of $22.4 billion by 2024, increasing from $18.6 billion in 2018, and is predicted to advance at a 3.3% CAGR during the forecast period (2019–2024). On the basis of type, the market is divided into dips, table sauces, and cooking sauces. Out of these, the table sauce division dominated the market in 2018 due to the changing food preference. The division is further classified into oyster sauce, horseradish sauce, schezwan sauce, mustard sauce, chili sauce, barbecue sauce, soy sauce, tomato sauce, and mayonnaise.

In conclusion, the demand for sauces in the U.S. is growing because of the busier schedule of people, increasing disposable income, rising preference for ethnic foods, and increasing demand for organic and natural products.

