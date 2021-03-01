Transaction Monitoring for Insurance Market Clutch Massive Revenues with Oracle Corporation, NICE, FICO, BAE Systems, Fiserv, FIS, Experian plc, ACTICO GmbH, CaseWare International

Transaction monitoring refers to the monitoring of customer transactions, including assessing historical/current customer information and interactions to provide a complete picture of customer activity. This can include transfers, deposits, and withdrawals.

Transaction monitoring solutions allow financial institutions to monitor the transactions made by their customers in real-time and/or on a daily basis. Transaction monitoring is vital to a financial institution’s AML procedures, as it can detect suspicious activities such as large cash deposits or wire transfers.

Insurance companies that issue or underwrite covered products that may pose a higher risk of money laundering must comply with Bank Secrecy Act/anti-money laundering (BSA/AML) program requirements. A covered product includes: A permanent life insurance policy other than a group life insurance policy.

The major players profiled in this report include:

Oracle Corporation (United States), NICE (United States), FICO (United States), BAE Systems (United Kingdom), Fiserv, Inc. (United States), FIS (United States), Experian plc (Ireland), ACTICO GmbH (Germany) and CaseWare International Inc. (Canada).

The report caters to various stakeholders in Transaction Monitoring for Insurance Market industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the Transaction Monitoring for Insurance market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the Transaction Monitoring for Insurance market in terms of revenue.

Market segmentation:

By Type

Claim Management

Sanction Screening

Blacklist Screening

Customer Profiling

Others

By Application

AML

FDP

Compliance Management

Customer Identity Management

By Monitoring

Offline Operation

Online Operation

The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the Transaction Monitoring for Insurance market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The emergence of the COVID-19 outbreak has brought an unprecedented impact on the market scenarios across several business sectors of the industries. However, this time shall pass soon. Increasing support from government administration, favorable initiatives from government, research institutes, clinics, and healthcare systems and several organizations can help in the fight against this COVID-19 pandemic.

Key Benefits:

The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current Market trends, forecasts, and market size from 2021 to 2028.

Porter's Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry.

Top impacting factors & major investment are highlighted in the research.

The major countries in each region are analyzed and their revenue contribution is mentioned.

The market player positioning segment provides an understanding of the current position of the market players active in the market.

