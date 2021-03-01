Traction Batteries Market 2020 Advancements and Precise Outlook- Panasonic, BYD, LG Chem, AESC, SAMSUNG SDI, Mitsubishi/GS Yuasa

The Market Insights Reports has published the obtainability of new statistical data to its repository titled, Traction Batteries Market Growth 2020-2026. The report provides useful insights into a wide range of business aspects such as pillars, features, sales strategies, planning models, in order to enable readers to gauge market scope more proficiently. Furthermore, the report also sheds light on recent developments and technological platforms, in addition to distinctive tools, and methodologies that will help to propel the performance of industries. The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America) from the perspective of players, countries (U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc.), product types, and end industries.

The Global Traction Batteries Market Size Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 10.9% In The Forecast Period of 2020 To 2026.

Global Major Players in Traction Batteries Market are:

Panasonic, BYD, LG Chem, AESC, SAMSUNG SDI, Mitsubishi/GS Yuasa, OptimumNano, Beijing Pride Power, CALB, Wanxiang, Tianjin Lishen Battery, Automotive Energy Supply Corporation, Primearth EV Energy, Hitachi Vehicle Energy, TOSHIBA CORPORATION, SK Innovation, GuoXuan High-Tech, CATL, and Other.

Among all these regions, North America is expected to lead the overall traction battery market during the forecast period. This is because of the adoption of electric vehicles in the region and favorable government regulation for the manufacture of traction batteries.

Europe is the second-largest region for the global traction batteries market on the account of stringent regulation regarding carbon emission by the automobile sector. Rising industrialization in the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to support the growth of the automobile sector in the region. The expansion of the automobile sector leads to the high usage of traction batteries in the region.

Most important types of Traction Batteries covered in this report are:

Lithium-Ion Batteries

Nickel-Metal Hydride Batteries

Lead-Acid Batteries

Others

Most widely used downstream fields of Traction Batteries market covered in this report are:

BEVs

HEVs

PHEVs

Others

