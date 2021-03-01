Specialty Fertilizers Market by Type (UAN, CAN, MAP, Potassium Sulfate, and Potassium Nitrate), Application Method (Soil, Foliar, and Fertigation) Technology

The Global Specialty Fertilizers Market is estimated to be valued at USD 36.1 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 52.4 Billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 6.4%.

Top Companies Profiled in the Specialty Fertilizers Market:

Nutrien, Ltd. (Canada)

Yara International ASA (Norway)

Israel Chemical Ltd. (Israel)

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (Germany)

SociedadQuímica y Minera de Chile (SQM) (Chile)

The Mosaic Company (US)

EuroChem Group (Switzerland)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc.(US)

OCP Group (Morocco)

OCI Nitrogen (Netherlands)

Wilbur-Ellis (US), Compass Minerals (US)

Kugler (US), Haifa Group (Israel)

COMPO Expert GmbH (Germany)

AgroLiquid (US)

Plant Food Company, Inc. (US)

Coromandel International Ltd (India)

Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd. (India)

Nufarm (Australia), and Brandt (US)

UAN is gaining more popularity among liquid fertilizers, as it can be mixed with pesticides, herbicides, growth regulators, and other nutrients, thereby allowing farmers to reduce costs. Solutions of UAN are widely used as a source of nitrogen for plant nutrition. These solutions are extremely versatile as a source of plant nutrition.

By crop type, the specialty fertilizers market is segmented into cereals & grains, oil seeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables, turf & ornamentals, and other segments. The dominance of the cereals & grains segment is attributed to the increasing consumption of liquid fertilizers for these crops, particularly in the Asian and North American countries.

By technology, the specialty fertilizers market is segmented into slow-release, N-stabilizers, coated & encapsulated, and chelated. Coated & encapsulated specialty fertilizers are conventional soluble fertilizer materials with increasingly available nutrients, which after granulation, prilling, or crystallization, are given a protective (water-insoluble) coating to control the water penetration, thereby affecting the rate of dissolution and the nutrient release.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Study Scope

1.4 Periodization Considered

1.5 Currency Considered

1.6 Units Considered

1.7 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Breakdown of Primaries

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Market Breakdown & Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions & Limitations

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Global Market

4.2 Specialty Fertilizers Market, By Type

4.3 Asia Pacific: Specialty Fertilizers Market, 2018

4.4 Specialty Fertilizers Market, By Technology & Region, 2018

4.5 Specialty Fertilizers Market Share: Key Countries

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Macro Indicators

5.2.1 Rising Market Demand for High-Value Crops

5.2.2 Limited Availability of Arable Land

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.1.1 The Need for High-Efficiency Fertilizers

5.3.1.2 Uniform Nutrient Application

5.3.1.3 Rising Environmental Concerns to Encourage the Adoption of Specialty Fertilizers

5.3.1.4 Increasing Adoption of Precision-Farming Technology

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.2.1 Growth of the Organic Fertilizers Industry

5.3.2.2 Cost Ineffectiveness

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Strong Growth in Emerging Economies

5.3.3.2 Growing Nutrient Deficiency and Rising Importance of Specialty Nutrients

5.3.4 Challenges

5.3.4.1 Lack of Awareness Among Farmers

5.3.4.2 Limited Adoption of Controlled-Release Technology

5.4 Regulatory Framework

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Australia

5.4.4 China

5.4.5 India

5.4.6 South Africa

5.4.7 Israel

…..and More

