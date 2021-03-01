Specialty Alloys Market Demand Penetration by Types, Growth Opportunity and Regional Industry Outlook to 2025

Global Specialty Alloys Market (Value, Volume) – Analysis By Alloy Type, End-User, By Region, By Country (2020 Edition): Market Insights, COVID-19 Impact, Competition And Forecast (2020-2025)

The Global Specialty Alloys Market, a niche segment of the alloy steel market, valued at USD 21.92 billion and 319.04 thousand tonnes by volume in the year 2019 has been witnessing unprecedented growth. The growing demand for light materials in the aerospace industry coupled with high demand for new generation aircrafts is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. Specialty alloys are indispensable materials in the manufacture of parts for highly sensitive devices and apparatus, unique experimental and miniature equipment, various types of sensors, and power transformers. Moreover, increasing usage in power generation for the production of industrial gas turbine components is likely to boost the demand.

But in the current year 2020, due to Covid-19 pandemic, the market for the specialties alloys has suffered sizeable impact with mis-alignment of supply and demand. In the meantime, metals companies are shoring up cash liquidity and looking to short-term borrowing to help cover operating costs. And with the acquisition of VDM Metals by Acerinox, the market of specialty alloys has moderately consolidated.

From the competitive advantages of different types of products and services, the development opportunities and consumption characteristics and structure analysis of the downstream application fields are all analysed in detail.

Competitive Landscape and Global Market Share Analysis

The major players covered in Specialty Alloys are: VDM Metals Group, Precision Castparts, ATI – Allegheny Technologies Incorporated, Aperam, Carpenter Technology Corporation, ThyssenKrupp, AMG Aluminum UK Limited, AMETEK Specialty Metal Products, MetalTek International and Materion Corporation.

Market segmentation

Among the Alloy Type segment in the Specialty Alloys market (Corrosion Resistance, High Performance, Heat Resistant and Electric Alloys), High Performance segment has been gaining popularity among other segments and is expected to keep major market share in the forecast period. The growing demand for light materials in the aerospace industry coupled with high demand for new generation aircrafts is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. The high-performance alloys are widely used in extreme environments where tremendous heat and corrosion resistance is paramount to the integrity of the end product.

Based on End-User (Aerospace, Oil & Gas, Chemical Processing, Electric Components & Electronics, Automotive and Others), Aerospace Segment dominates the market share in year 2019 and is also expected to show dominance during the forecast period. The aerospace industry is a major market for specialty alloys wherein alloys are majorly used for high-temperature applications.

Key Target Audience

Specialty Alloy Vendors

Chemical Companies

Consulting and Advisory Firms

Government and Policy Makers

Investment Banks and Equity Firms

Regulatory Authorities

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Specialty Alloys market presented in the report.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Specialty Alloys market in important countries (regions), including: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) and ROW.

The North American market held the largest share of the global market owing to the wide base of the aerospace & defence industry in the US and presence of key manufacturers of aircraft engines, aerospace jet engines, and industrial gas turbines in the region. In addition, the US governments focus on expanding the country’s defence sector through high investments is further expected to support the demand for specialty alloys over the next few years.

This, combined with the increase in research and development of the Specialty Alloys, is estimated to propel the growth of the Specialty Alloys market during the forecast period. However, there are several environmental and governmental regulations on the use or discharge of Specialty Alloys, primarily to reduce casualties and minimize its adverse effects on the environment.

