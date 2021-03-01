Software-Defined Storage Market Precise Outlook- IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, NetApp Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

Software-Defined Storage Market Research Report provides a detailed evaluation of the business vertical in question, alongside a brief overview of the industry segments. An exceptionally workable estimation of the present industry scenario has been delivered in the study, and the Software-Defined Storage market size with regards to the revenue and volume have also been mentioned. In general, the research report is a compilation of key data with regards to the competitive landscape of this vertical and the multiple regions where the business has successfully established its position. This research report also provides post COVID-19 impact analysis of the Software-Defined Storage industry.

The Software-Defined Storage Software market was valued at USD 9.4 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 37.24 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 25.8% over the forecast period 2021 – 2026. Software-defined Storage (SDS) is one of the new technologies trending in the enterprise storage market. SDS can separate storage software from hardware, thus cutting down on storage costs, in terms of capital cost and operation expenditure. Hence, enterprises are slowly shifting toward software-defined storage.

Request for Free Sample Report @ (Special Offer: Available Flat 30% Discount for a limited time only)

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082592346/software-defined-storage-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/inquiry?Mode=21

Top Leading Companies of Global Software-Defined Storage Market are IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, NetApp Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Fujitsu Limited, Genetec Inc., VMWare Inc. (Dell Inc.), Hitachi Data Systems AG, Pure Storage Inc., Promise Technology. Inc., FalconStor Software, Inc., StarWind Software Inc.

Industry Research Analysis:

BFSI Sector to Witness Significant Growth

– Financial organizations require highly secure and highly available storage capabilities to scale up and out, with appliances that link together across sites. The software-defined storage solutions help in improving BFSI operations, including handling massive data sets, limited accesses to files with encryption, and even data backup and recovery.

– In 2017, Bank of America spent USD 300 million, as it switched to software-defined infrastructure while getting rid of three data centers. As part of a project called Project Greenfield, the American bank moved 20,000 workloads onto its software-defined infrastructure, to bring down costs per workload. With the number of such used cases on the rise, the market is expected to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period.

– With the increase in the digital economy, data is everything. software-defined infrastructure and storage solutions are enabling global banks to access, analyze, and share data on-premises rapidly and in the cloud from front-to-back office operations. PayPal has declared that there has been a growth of over 46% in the annual payment volume in the year 2018 from the previous year reaching USD 227 billion.

Read Detailed Index of full Research Study at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082592346/software-defined-storage-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026?Mode=21

Competitive Landscape

– May 2019 – SuSe Inc. introduced SUSE Enterprise Storage 6, the latest release of its software-defined storage solution. The company claims that it enables IT organizations to seamlessly adapt to changing business demands while reducing IT operational expense with new features focused on containerized, cloud workload support, improved integration with public cloud and enhanced data protection capabilities.

– Apr 2018 – Red Hat Inc., provider of open source solutions, announced plans to provide the convenience of hardware-optimized systems to its customers, while preserving the flexibility and scale of software-defined storage, through Red Hat Storage One.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

─The objective of report is to define, segment, and project the market on the basis of product type, application, and region, and to describe the content about the factors influencing market dynamics, policy, economic, technology and market entry etc.

─This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Software-Defined Storage market to identify the potential investment pockets.

─It outlines the current trends and future scenarios to determine the Software-Defined Storage market potential and gain stronger market foothold.

─Key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are elucidated.

─Quantitative analysis of the Software-Defined Storage industry from 2015 to 2025 is highlighted to recognize the financial competency of the market.

─Porter’s Five Forces model illustrates the threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and strength of the buyers & suppliers.

What the report purchase provides access to :

– Report in PDF format for all License types

– Report in Excel + PDF format for Team and Corporate Licenses

– Free analyst support for 6 months

– Free report update with the Corporate User License

– 15% free customization equal to 60 analyst hours

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information, and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]