SMS Firewall Market 2021 Global Insights and Business Scenario – Tyntec Telecommunications, Tata Communications, Syniverse Telecommunications company

Global SMS Firewall Market report provides an in-depth analysis of the key market insights, its future trends and developments, profiles of leading players, key restraints and drivers, segmentation and forecasting. The report highlights the market size and CAGR of the important segments, thus providing quick relevant information of the global market. The report consists of several aspects that affect the growth of the SMS Firewall market. It also offers an excellent growth opportunity for the new entrants and assisting them to get more profit.

The SMS firewall market was valued at USD 2.042 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 10.2% over the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

The increase in the adoption of application to person (A2P) SMS will drive the market in the near future due to the growing trend in mobile marketing.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Cellusys Telecommunications, Tyntec Telecommunications, Tata Communications, Syniverse Telecommunications company, Sinch Company, Omobio (Pvt) Ltd., Route Mobile Limited, AMD Telecom, BICS Telecommunications company, SAP ERP Software Company, Monty Mobile Telecommunications, NewNet Communication Technologies, Mahindra Comviva, Infobip Telecommunications company, Twilio Inc.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global SMS Firewall market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by each application segment in terms of sales for the period 2015-2026.

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Increase in Adoption of A2P will Drive the Market in the Forecast Period

– The process of sending SMS from an application to a mobile user is known as A2P SMS, also known as Enterprise messaging. Organizations use A2P to reach out to their authentic consumers via SMSs. A2P is taken growth in the BFSI sector since the banking sector is using A2P SMS to send relevant banking notifications and information directly to the user’s phone, which has improved efficiency and communication.

– For Instance, Infobip provides the A2P SMS type to provide services like authentication SMS, notification updates, passcode reset links, OTPs, and others. They reach out to customers with more reliable messaging solutions.

– Furthermore, for more than 15years, financial institutions have been using A2P SMS by delivering automated SMS notification to their client’s mobile phones to keep them updated. For, e.g., balance statements, payment reminders, withdrawal notifications, and others.

– The primary region to drive this market would be from countries from Asia-Pacific like China, India, Japan, & South Korea, where investors are witnessing interest in IT & Telecom Industries. Also, owing to the advance in the abundance of unique mobile subscribers in this region are also boosting the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape

– May 2019 – Tata Communication with their partnership with Cisco has enabled a global cloud platform for networking among the enterprise within the secure and customized hybrid network.

– Feb 2019 – CLX Communications a global cloud communications leader rebrands itself as Sinch; the products that were branded under CLX, Symsoft, and others are now under a new corporate brand identity with a shared name and visual identity for all business units.

SMS Firewall Marketing Analysis and Strategies Carry Out as below:

The report elucidates a gist of the tried-and-tested as well as innovative strategies undertaken by potential stakeholders with regards to the marketing of the product.

The sales channels chosen (that include direct as well as indirect marketing) by the companies are briefly enumerated in the SMS Firewall market report.

The distributors of these products and a gist of the top-of-the-notch customers for the same are also encompassed in the study.

The report is inclusive of the pivotal driving forces influencing the commercialization landscape of the SMS Firewall market and their impact on the revenue scale of this business sphere.

The rising product demand from the key geographies as well as the pivotal applications and potential business arenas are also included in the SMS Firewall Market report.

Note : All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

