 Smart Toys  Market 2021 Precise Outlook – Mattel, Inc., The Lego Group, Playmobil (Brandstätter Group), Leapfrog Enterprises

The report titled “Smart Toys Market” has recently added by MarketInsightsReports to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The smart toys market is expected to register a CAGR of 28% over the forecast period 2021 – 2026.

Top Companies in the Global Smart Toys Market: – Mattel, Inc., The Lego Group, Playmobil (Brandstätter Group), Leapfrog Enterprises Inc., Sega Toys Co. Ltd., Pillar Learning, Seebo Interactive Ltd., Primo Toys, TOSY Robotics JSC, Pixel Toys

Industry News and Developments:

– January 2020 – PlayShifu, the leading augmented reality (AR) toy company, launched its newest products, which include Shifu Tacto, three new gaming kits for Shifu Plugo, and a whole new experience of its popular AR globe, Shifu Orboot, with two new planets to explore.

– June 2019 – Mattel, Inc. recently launched Hot Wheels id. Through innovative vehicle play, Hot Wheels id brings together physical and digital play in a Mixed Play experience with uniquely identifiable vehicles, a smart Race Portal, Smart Track, and a digital hub to build a personalized fleet, measure the performance.

Market Overview:

– These toys provide a personalized play experience for children with embedded software that can offer speech and image recognition, app integration, RFID functionality, and web searching functions, among others. For instance, CogniToys’ Dino utilizes Wi-Fi to stay connected and IBM Watson’s natural language processing technology to tailor its responses as per the child’s age group and skill level.?

– The adoption of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) toys for children’s skills enhancement is one of the key factors driving the demand for the smart toys market. Smart toys enhance professional skills such as coding and engineering through smart interaction and behavioral learning. As parents always embrace products that can assist in their children’s intellectual development, this will further boost the adoption of smart toys. Companies such as SmartGurlz toy teaches girls how to code.?

Key Market Trends

Increasing Adoption of Technologies like AR, VR, Smart Homes, and Connected Mobile Devices? are Driving the Market Growth

– The increasing disposable incomes of the consumers worldwide, majorly in the developed economies, are propelling them to adopt advanced smart home devices and technologies. For instance, In 2019, Jio announced its plans and prices for JioFiber and a couple of special Jio IoT devices to aid India’s smart homes. However, Jio also aims to bring smart home ecosystem solutions to consumers with its JioFiber service. Such trends are expected to boost smart home devices’ adoption, further instigating the adoption of smart toys.

– Also, technologies such as augmented and virtual reality are helping the children build their imagination and enhance their thinking skills through real-world simulations. It also makes the learning process creative and increases their leadership skills. Augmented Reality (AR) games are used to enhance the kids’ analytical and reasoning skills, further influencing the demand for smart toys.

Europe to Hold Significant Market Share

– The European region has always remained at the forefront of technology adoption due to the rapid integration of technology in various products and offerings, catering to various end-user industries.?

– Certain factors, such as growing internet penetration, smartphone penetration, and connected devices growth, are majorly impacting smart devices’ growth in the region. Also, the usage of the internet on smart devices is increasing substantially. For instance, in a Eurostat survey, the percentage of individuals using a mobile phone or a smartphone for internet access was approximately 73% in 2019 compared to 67% in 2018. Such trends are expected to be a major catalyst for the adoption of smart devices.?

– However, the increasing concerns over data and privacy issues due to the increase in smart toys’ deployment is expected to hinder the market growth. Hence, several regulatory authorities are taking significant measures and steps to mitigate the risks involved in using these smart toys.?

Regional Analysis:

Furthermore, to broaden the understanding, researchers have studied the global Smart Toys market from a geographical point of view, considering the potential regions and countries. The regional analysis will assist the market players in making sound decisions regarding their future investments.

Smart Toys Market report includes the following geographic areas such as North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

Reasons to Invest:

Market Size Forecasts: The authors of the report have provided accurate estimation of the global Smart Toys market size based on value and volume

Market Trend Analysis: This section of the report throws light on the approaching trends and developments in the global Smart Toys market

Future Prospects: The report here offers crucial information on the rewarding opportunities in the global Smart Toys market

This allows an understanding of the market and benefits from any lucrative opportunities that are available. Researchers have offered a comprehensive study of the existing market scenario while concentrating on the new business objectives. There is a detailed analysis of the change in customer requirements, customer preferences and the vendor landscape of the overall market.

