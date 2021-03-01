Smart Education in Academics, Corporate Market Global Demand, Growth Analysis, Rising Trends and Future Enhancements to 2025

Global Smart Education Market: Analysis By Component (Hardware, Software, Service), End User (Academics, Corporate), End User Sub Segments, By Region, By Country (2020 Edition): Market Insight, COVID-19 Impact, Competition And Forecast (2020-2025)

The Global Smart Education Market was valued at USD 372.05 Billion in the year 2019. Increasing number of schools and higher education institutions that have adopted smart devices in modern classrooms will significantly influence global smart education market growth in near future. The other factors driving the growth of the smart education market include the proliferation of connected devices in the education sector, adoption of eLearning solutions, and growing use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) in smart learning.

The global education industry is undergoing a significant transition, as primary and secondary school districts, colleges and universities, as well as governments, corporations and individuals around the world are increasingly recognizing the importance of using technology to more effectively provide information to educate students and other users. Most governments around the world have temporarily closed educational institutions in an attempt to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. These nationwide closures are impacting over 91% of the worlds student population. Several other countries have implemented localized closures impacting millions of additional learners.

Competitive Landscape and Global Market Share Analysis

The major players covered in Smart Education are: Boxlight Corp., Blackboard Inc., Cisco Systems, Pearson, Adobe Inc., Smart Technologies, Ellucian, Instructure Inc, Educomp Solutions Ltd, NIIT Limited, Saba Software Inc.

Market segmentation

The report analyses the Smart Education Market by Component (Hardware, Software, Service).

The report assesses the Smart Education market by End User (Academics, Corporate).

The report assesses the Smart Education market by Academics Subsegment (K-12, Higher Education).

The report assesses the Smart Education market by Corporate Subsegment (SMEs, Large Enterprise, Government).

Key Target Audience

Smart Education Vendors

Consulting and Advisory Firms

Government and Policy Makers

Investment Banks and Equity Firms

Regulatory Authorities

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Smart Education market presented in the report.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Smart Education market in important countries (regions), including: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) and ROW.

However, COVID-19 has created a new normal for the higher education sector, revolutionizing the online learning landscape, reshaping application processes, and refreshing crisis management strategies.

Besides software segment, the hardware component is expected to experience notable shift in its trajectory, registering a CAGR of x% in the market for smart education over the forecast period. APAC region is anticipated to grow with the fastest rate during forecast period and China is a key market for smart education in APAC region.

