Shortwave Infrared Market Roadmap, Insights and Accurate Perspectives on the Market After Covid-19 to 2026

Shortwave Infrared Market Research Report provides a detailed evaluation of the business vertical in question, alongside a brief overview of the industry segments. An exceptionally workable estimation of the present industry scenario has been delivered in the study, and the Shortwave Infrared market size with regards to the revenue and volume have also been mentioned. In general, the research report is a compilation of key data with regards to the competitive landscape of this vertical and the multiple regions where the business has successfully established its position. This research report also provides post COVID-19 impact analysis of the Shortwave Infrared industry.

The Shortwave Infrared Market is recording a CAGR of 8.68%, over the forecast period (2021 – 2026). The increasing applications of the technology across the end-user industry is driving the market; the applications are not limited to defense and healthcare as shortwave infrared technology is increasingly adopted into automotive sector owing to the demand of ADAS. SWIR is being used for testing purposes in various industries such as semiconductor manufacturing, along with this the increasing need for miniaturization and low-power consumption technology across defense applications is positively influencing the market.

Request for Free Sample Report @ (Special Offer: Available Flat 30% Discount for a limited time only)

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082592438/shortwave-infrared-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/inquiry?Mode=21

Top Leading Companies of Global Shortwave Infrared Market are Flir Systems Inc., Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Sensors Unlimited (United Technologies Company), Teledyne Princeton Instruments, Xenics, Leonardo DRS, Sofradir, Allied Vision Technologies GmbH, InView Technology Corporation, IRCameras LLC, Raptor Photonics, Princeton Infrared Technologies, Inc., Sierra-Olympic Systems, Inc.

Market Overview

Automotive Industry is Expected to Drive the Market

– Vehicle navigation systems are increasingly adopting SWIR cameras, the technology helps in enhancing driver vision, and currently, many vehicles in defense service are using it for navigation during night time. With the emergence of self-driving vehicles, the application of SWIR has become vital. Israeli startup TriEye has developed a shortwave infrared camera which will allow Advance Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicles to achieve improved vision capabilities in any weather conditions and low-light conditions.

– Partial autonomous vehicles are already in the market, and their demand is going up ever since the introduction of this technology. According to BCG, the projected size of the global partially autonomous vehicles is expected to reach USD 36 billion by 2025.

– The global automotive vehicle component market is expected to provide a prime opportunity for SWIR technology adoption. According to Goldman Sachs, the global autonomous vehicle component market demand for cameras is expected to reach USD 28.38 million by 2050.

– Intel has invested USD 17 million in TriEye, which using CMOS based sensor to reduce the costs of its Automotive SWIR camera by a factor of 1,000 compared to rival InGaAs based solutions.

Competitive Landscape

– June 2019 – Hamamatsu Photonics announced that it developed an InGaAs area image sensor for hyperspectral cameras capable of detecting short-wavelength-infrared light upto 2.55 ?m.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

─The objective of report is to define, segment, and project the market on the basis of product type, application, and region, and to describe the content about the factors influencing market dynamics, policy, economic, technology and market entry etc.

─This report provides an in-depth analysis of the Global Shortwave Infrared market to identify the potential investment pockets.

─It outlines the current trends and future scenarios to determine the Shortwave Infrared market potential and gain stronger market foothold.

─Key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are elucidated.

─Quantitative analysis of the Shortwave Infrared industry from 2015 to 2025 is highlighted to recognize the financial competency of the market.

─Porter’s Five Forces model illustrates the threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and strength of the buyers & suppliers.

Read Detailed Index of full Research Study at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082592438/shortwave-infrared-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026?Mode=21

What the report purchase provides access to :

– Report in PDF format for all License types

– Report in Excel + PDF format for Team and Corporate Licenses

– Free analyst support for 6 months

– Free report update with the Corporate User License

– 15% free customization equal to 60 analyst hours

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information, and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides Global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]