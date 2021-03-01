Robotic Process Automation Market Rising Trends, Technology and Demand 2020 to 2025

The Global Robotic Process Automation Market Research Report 2020-2025, offers an in-depth evaluation of each crucial aspect of the Global Robotic Process Automation industry that relates to market size, share, revenue, demand, sales volume, and development in the market. The report analyzes the Robotic Process Automation market over the values, historical pricing structure, and volume trends that make it easy to predict growth momentum and precisely estimate forthcoming opportunities in the Robotic Process Automation Market. The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America) from the perspective of players, countries (U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc.), product types, and end industries.

North America accounted for significant market share in the robotic process automation market. The increased demand for robotic process automation in this region is attributed to the rising of automation in various sectors such as healthcare, electronics, retail, education, services, and government. Due to the high number of outsourced customer services companies and the presence of major vendors of the market studied, the region is dominating the global RPA market.

– Due to the presence of prominent players in the region coupled with the availability of infrastructure for the successful adoption of RPA the adoption of robotic process automation solutions is increasing in this region. North American is expected to account for a substantial share due to the increasing adoption of digital transformation across industries, in the robotics process automation market.

Recent Developments:

– June 2018 – UiPath announced its partnership with Humley, a cognitive assistant platform. This partnership is intended to provide an AI assistant chat solution to UiPath’s customers. Humley would enable a virtual assistant to support RPA management and build voice or chat user interfaces, which would help UiPath’s customers to innovate. Through this partnership, UiPath is creating a robust ecosystem of partners to grow as an RPA provider, with leading partner technologies.



