Republic of Korea Thermal Power Market Report- by Technology , Opportunity Analysis and Industry Growth Forecast 2026

Republic of Korea Thermal Power Market Report analyzes the power market scenario in Republic of Korea(includes thermal, nuclear, large hydro, pumped storage and renewable energy sources) and provides future outlook with forecasts up to 2030. The research details thermal power market outlook in the country and provides forecasts up to 2030. The report highlights installed capacity and power generation trends from 2010 to 2030 in Republic of Korea thermal power market. A detailed coverage of energy policy framework governing the market with specific policies pertaining to thermal is provided in the report. The research also provides details of active thermal power plants in the country, upcoming thermal installation details and company snapshots of some of the major market participants.

Scope of this report-

The report analyses Republic of Korea power market and Republic of Korea thermal power market. The scope of the research includes-

– A brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption.

– Historical period is during 2010-2018 (unless specified) and forecast period is for 2019-2030.

– Power market scenario in Republic of Korea and provides detailed market overview, installed capacity and power generation trends by various fuel types (includes thermal, nuclear, large hydro and renewable energy sources) with forecasts up to 2030.

– Detailed overview of Republic of Korea thermal power market with installed capacity and generation trends, installed capacity by fuel type, net capacity addition by fuel type, owners share, and information on major active and upcoming projects.

– Key policies and regulatory framework supporting thermal power development.

– Company snapshots of some of the major market participants in the country.

Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Carbon Emissions Increased by around 1.7% in 2018

2.2 Government Support and Plans driving Republic of Korea Renewable Power Installations

2.3 Thermal is the Dominant Source in the Power Mix in Republic of Korea

2.4 Gas Source Continue to Remain the Major Thermal Power Source in Republic of Korea

3 Introduction

3.1 Carbon Emissions, Global, 2001-2018

3.2 Primary Energy Consumption, Global, 2001-2040

3.3 Report Guidance

4 Power Market, Republic of Korea, 2010-2030

4.1 Power Market, Republic of Korea, Overview

4.2 Power Market, Republic of Korea, Installed Capacity, 2010-2030

4.2.1 Power Market, Republic of Korea, Cumulative Installed Capacity by Fuel Type, 2010-2030

4.2.2 Power Market, Republic of Korea, Share in Cumulative Installed Capacity Split by Source Type, 2018 and 2030

4.2.3 Power Market, Republic of Korea, Net Capacity Additions by Fuel Type, 2018 and 2030

4.2.4 Power Market, Republic of Korea, Comparison of Technologies Based on Installed Capacity, 2018-2030

4.3 Power Market, Republic of Korea, Power Generation, 2010-2030

4.3.1 Power Market, Republic of Korea, Power Generation by Fuel Type, 2010-2030

4.3.2 Power Market, Republic of Korea, Comparison of Technologies Based on Power Generation, 2018-2030

5 Thermal Power Market, Republic of Korea

5.1 Thermal Power Market, Republic of Korea, Overview

5.2 Thermal Power Market, Republic of Korea, Installed Capacity, 2010 – 2030

5.2.1 Thermal Power Market, Republic of Korea, Cumulative Installed Capacity Split by Technology, 2010-2030

5.3 Thermal Power Market, Republic of Korea, Power Generation, 2010 – 2030

5.4 Thermal Power Market, Republic of Korea, Market Size,2010-2025

5.5 Thermal Power Market, Republic of Korea, Project Based Analysis, 2018

5.5.1 Coal Power Market, Republic of Korea, Top 10 Operational Thermal Power Plants

5.5.2 Coal Power Market, Republic of Korea, Key Under-construction Projects, 2018

5.5.3 Oil Power Market, Republic of Korea, Top 10 Operational Thermal Power Plants, 2018

5.5.4 Gas Power Market, Republic of Korea, Key Under-construction Projects, 2018

5.6 Thermal Power Market, Republic of Korea, Deal Analysis, 2018

5.6.1 Thermal Power Market, Republic of Korea, Deal Volume vs. Deal Value, 2006-2018

5.6.2 Thermal Power Market, Republic of Korea, Split by Deal Type, 2018

6 Power Regulatory Scenario, Republic of Korea

6.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

6.2 Green Growth Policy

6.3 Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Partnership (REEEP)

6.4 Basic plan for Development, Utilization and Deployment of New and Renewable Energy Technology

6.5 Certification for New and Renewable Energy Facilities

6.6 Home Subsidy Program

6.7 Renewable Portfolio Standards (RPS)

6.8 Renewable Energy Certificates

6.9 New Renewable Energy Implementation Plan

6.10 Grid Strengthening for Renewables

6.11 4 GW Solar-Wind Complex

6.12 Guidelines for Solar Projects in Environmentally Protected Areas

6.13 Tax Audit Exemption

6.14 NRE Mandatory Use for Public Buildings

6.15 Soft Loans for New and Renewable Energy

6.16 Memorandum of Understanding between Korean Wind Energy Association and RenewableUK

6.17 Memorandum of Understanding between Equinor ASA and Korea National Oil Corporation (KNOC)

6.18 Multi-party Memorandum of Understanding to supply solar Modules

6.19 US Department of Energy and Republic of Korea Announce New Clean Energy Partnership

6.20 Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) to the Paris Agreement

6.21 Korea Emission Trading Scheme

7 Thermal Power Market, Republic of Korea, Company Profiles

7.1 Company Snapshot: Korea Midland Power Co., Ltd.

7.1.1 Korea Midland Power Co., Ltd. – Company Overview

7.1.2 Korea Midland Power Co., Ltd. – Business Description

7.1.3 Korea Midland Power Co., Ltd. – SWOT Analysis

7.1.4 Korea Midland Power Co., Ltd. – Major Products and Services

7.1.5 Korea Midland Power Co., Ltd. – Head Office

7.2 Company Snapshot: Korea East-West Power

7.2.1 Korea East-West Power – Company Overview

7.2.2 Korea East-West Power – Business Description

7.2.3 Korea East-West Power – SWOT Analysis

7.2.4 Korea East-West Power – Major Products and Services

7.2.5 Korea East-West Power – Head Office

7.3 Company Snapshot: Korea District Heating Corp.

7.3.1 Korea District Heating Corp. – Company Overview

7.3.2 Korea District Heating Corp. – Major Products and Services

7.3.3 Korea District Heating Corp. – Head Office

7.4 Company Snapshot: CGN New Energy Holdings Co Ltd

7.4.1 CGN New Energy Holdings Co Ltd – Company Overview

7.4.2 CGN New Energy Holdings Co Ltd – Business Description

7.4.3 CGN New Energy Holdings Co Ltd – SWOT Analysis

7.4.4 CGN New Energy Holdings Co Ltd – Major Products and Services

7.4.5 CGN New Energy Holdings Co Ltd – Head Office

8 Appendix

8.1 Abbreviations

8.2 Market Definitions

8.3 Methodology

8.4 Coverage

8.4.1 Secondary Research

8.4.2 Primary Research

8.4.3 Modeling and Forecasting

8.5 Contact Us

8.6 Disclaimer

and more…