Reinforced Plastics Market Size, Share, Industry Growth, and Forecast 2020-2027
The global reinforced plastics market size is accounted to register a significant CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period 2021 to 2027. The rapidly growing construction industry across the globe is a primary factor to drive the market growth.
The report includes a deep-dive analysis of key countries including the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, Australia, Mexico, Brazil and South Africa, among others. Thereby, the report identifies unique growth opportunities across the world based on trends occurring in various developed and developing economies.
The Reinforced Plastics Market Segmentation:
By Fiber Type:
- Glass Fiber
- Carbon Fiber
- Aramid Fiber
- Others
By Polymers:
- Thermoset
- Polyester
- Vinyl Ester
- Epoxy
- Others
- Thermoplastic
- Nylon
- Thermoplastic Polyester
- Polypropylene
- Styrenics
- Polycarbonate
- Others
By Application:
- Automotive
- Building & Construction
- Aerospace & Aviation
- Wind Energy
- Marine
- Electrical & Electronics
- Others
By Region:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
List of Key companies:
- BASF SE
- Binani Industries
- Cytec Solvay Group
- Du Pont
- Haysite Reinforced Plastics
- Dow Chemical Company
- Teijin Limited
- Reinforced Plastic Industries
- Rezplast Manufacturing Ltd.
- SGL Carbon SE
- Taishan Fiberglass Inc.
Key Questions Answered by Reinforced Plastics Market Report:
- Product popularity and adoption based on various country-level dynamics
- Regional presence and product development for leading market participants
- Market forecasts and trend analysis based on ongoing investments and economic growth in key countries
- Competitive landscape based on revenue, product offerings, years of presence, number of employees and market concentration, among others
