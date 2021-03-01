Radiation Therapy Market Therapeutics, Growth Opportunity and Future Developments by Elekta AB, Accuray Inc., ViewRay Inc., C. R. Bard Inc., Isoay Inc., Mevion Inc.

Global Radiation Therapy Market – Analysis By Product Type (External Beam RT, Internal Beam RT), By Application, By End User, By Region, By Country (2020 Edition): Market Insights, Covid-19 Impact, Competition And Forecast (2020-2025)

The global radiation therapy market was valued at USD 5216.04 million in the year 2019, according to a research report published by Azoth Analytics in June 2020. The growth of the radiation therapy market will primarily be supported by an Increasing public health spending as cancer is the second most deadly disease in the world, coupled with governments in different countries focusing on improving health facilities to lower cancer mortality rates, which will boost market growth over the forecast period.

From the competitive advantages of different types of products and services, the development opportunities and consumption characteristics and structure analysis of the downstream application fields are all analysed in detail.

Competitive Landscape and Global Market Share Analysis

The major players covered in Radiation Therapy are: Varian Medical System Inc., Elekta AB, Accuray Inc., ViewRay Inc., C. R. Bard Inc., Isoay Inc., Mevion Inc., Optivus Proton Therapy, Hitachi Corporation, Panacea Medical Technologies.

Market segmentation

The report analyses Radiation Therapy market By Product Type (External-Beam Radiation Therapy, Internal-Beam Radiation Therapy).

The report assesses the Radiation Therapy market By Application (Lung cancer, Breast Cancer, Colorectal cancer, Others).

The report assesses the Radiation Therapy market By End User (Hospitals & Others, Clinics).

Under the product segment, External-Beam Radiation Therapy is anticipated to witness the largest market share owing to ever increasing cases of Lung cancer, Breast cancer and low cost of cancer treatment by radiation therapy, various companies are focusing on research and development in order to offer better treatment to cancer patients, which will accelerate the Global Radiation Therapy market growth in the coming years.

Hospitals and others followed by clinics attained substantial market share chiefly on the back of growing collaborations or partnership with leading manufacturers with clinics, doctors, surgeons, and hospitals in order to better understand the requirements of consumers and provide them the desired products backed with rising adoption of Radiation Therapy with escalating number of breast cancer cases.

Key Target Audience

Radiation Therapy Equipment Manufacturers

Radiation Therapy Centres

Healthcare Institutes

Consulting and Advisory Firms

Investment Banks and Equity Firms

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Radiation Therapy market presented in the report.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Radiation Therapy market in important countries (regions), including: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) and ROW.

United States holds the highest proportion of radiation therapy facilities per million patients globally whereas China has the lowest proportion of radiation therapy facility installations among developing nations, as the country has less than 1 facility per million patients. Hence, the developing economies of the world like India and China holds immense market potential for radiation therapy as there is an acute shortage of radiation therapy centers in the Asia Pacific region.

Among the regions, EMEA, followed by Americas and Asia Pacific, will experience remarkable market share owing to presence of leading Radiation therapy equipment manufacturers in the region which are constantly engaged in meeting consumers demands coupled with growing awareness among people regarding cancer. These factors will be propelling the Radiation Therapy market growth during the period of 2020-2025.

This, combined with the increase in research and development of the Radiation Therapy, is estimated to propel the growth of the Radiation Therapy market during the forecast period. However, there are several environmental and governmental regulations on the use or discharge of Radiation Therapy, primarily to reduce casualties and minimize its adverse effects on the environment.

Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

