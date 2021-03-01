Qatar Managed Services Market Analysis, Status and Business Outlook 2021 to 2026

Qatar Managed Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2026

The Qatar Managed Services Market report provides a unique tool for evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date Marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments and focuses on market capacities and on the changing structure of the Qatar Managed Services.

The Qatar managed services market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.43% during the forecast period 2021 – 2026.

– The rapidly increasing adoption and implementation of the cloud for data storage and the introduction of big data analytics is contributing to the growth of the market. This trend is providing an opportunity for the technology solution provider to establish their new cloud data center in Qatar to deliver intelligently, trusted cloud services, and expand their presence.

– For instance, in December 2019, Microsoft announced its plan to establish a new cloud data center region in Qatar to deliver its cloud services and expand the Microsoft global cloud infrastructure to 55 cloud regions in 20 countries. The new region is anticipated to be available starting with Microsoft Azure in 2021, and Office 365, Dynamics 365 and Power Platform.

– Moreover, the Qatar Digital Government 2020 Strategy aims to better serve individuals and businesses by bringing 100% of government services online and ensuring users can complete e-services end-to-end online. It also focuses to create efficiency in government administration through automation of functions, state of the art applications, and a common ICT infrastructure that saves money, increases security, and enhances the user experience.

– Thus, it is expected to drive the investment in IT infrastructure which would support the adoption of digital transformation in Qatar. However, the security risks for the managed services is most likely to concern the organizations as they are governed by a third-party company. Till date, the third-party managers have handled provision of services with utmost care. However, threat of data breaches is always on, which also challenges the market progress.

Top Leading Companies of Qatar Managed Services Market are MEEZA QSTP LLC, Gulf Business Machines Qatar W.L.L., Diyar Group, Ooredoo Q.P.S.C, Mannai Coproration, Paramount Computer Systems FZ-LLC, Paladion Qatar W.L.L., Advanced Business Computing (ABC) Group?, Navlink, Inc. and others.

Industry News and Updates:

– June 2020 – Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, announced an agreement to acquire Paladion, a US-based global provider of Managed Security Services, to strengthen its global cybersecurity services. This acquisition will bring Managed Detection & Response (MDR) capabilities to the Atos portfolio and create the next generation of Atos Prescriptive Security Operations Center offering.

– April 2020 – Gulf Business Machines (GBM) and SAP have signed a strategic partnership aimed at supporting customers around the middle east region to meet evolving needs in their digital transformation journey. The partnership will simplify and accelerate software and cloud deployments by supporting them with strong infrastructure that meets massive scalability, availability, and performance while decreasing data management costs. This will allow organizations to accelerate their digital transformation and increase innovation and efficiency by supporting AI, next-generation analytical processing with a broad set of advanced analytics, and hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

Key Market Trends

Investment in Technology is Expected to Drive the Market



– Technological advancements in the Internet of Things (IoT), big data analytics, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence (AI) will continue to spike growth in the IT business. Increasing smart city initiatives will also draw heavy investment in IoT development which in turn will fuel the market.

– For instance, in July 2020, Ooredoo with Ericsson has successfully trialed the 200MHz mid-band spectrum and achieved a record system throughput of 4.2 Gbps using the latest Ericsson Radio System products. This shows the potential of Ericsson AIR 6449 to use increased bandwidth in the network for future 5G capacity demands.

– Moreover, Qatar Mobility Innovations Center (QMIC), first independent innovations center in the region with a focus on developing and deploying smart mobility systems and services, is leading the delivery of IoT platforms, and IoT solutions and services in vertical domains including intelligent transport, logistics and telematics, road safety, and environment.

– For instance, it launched Labeeb IoT, cloud and on-Premise Internet of Things (IoT) Services enablement platform which provides an attractive environment (i.e. platform-as-a-service, open APIs, development tools, and documentation) for entrepreneurs, third party developers and companies to accelerate the development and deployment of new IoT services, and to help them achieve faster time-to-market.

BFSI Sector is Expected to Grow Significantly



– The banking, financial services, and insurance companies (BFSI) demand an IT infrastructure that is available 24X7x365 days and meets rigorous internal and external service level requirements. As the segment majorly deals with end customers, who contribute to companies revenue, an enterprise needs to ensure that the end-user applications and business services are monitored with a robust IT infrastructure management tool that also supports business-critical availability and performance and thus poses huge dependency on managed services.

– For instance, in February 2020, Doha Bank, one of Qatar’s largest commercial banks has confirmed the official launch of its domestic and cross-border funds transfer digital service for corporate customers. The new services offer a wide range of features, which include the ability to identify mistakes related to incorrect IBANs and other inaccurate banking details. It uses OTP and passwords to ensure a secure way of conducting online payments.

– Additionally, the BFSI sector faces major cyberattacks, and according to the report, financial firms are 300 times more likely than other institutions to experience cyberattacks and thus require a hypervigilant security system and its continuous monitoring. For instance, Qatar National Bank has suffered cyberattacks in past due to which, personal details of many of its customers and their account number, beneficiary names and password were exposed. This reflects the need of an infrastructure and technology services that not only protect sensitive data with robust security solutions, but also protect them from future threats, risks, and vulnerabilities.

– Moreover, these organizations are geographically distributed and deal with different technologies from legacy systems to hybrid cloud-based solutions. Hence, there is a tremendous pressure on such financial organizations to monitor all the components with real-time data simultaneously maintaining security.

– Further, with the shift to virtualized and cloud-based environments, BYOD devices have enabled institutions to mobile monitor and track online logins, activities, and interactions, which help maintain compliance and ensure that employees adhere to corporate policies. They enabled institutions to streamline workforce interactions and improve performance through the deployment of BYOD. Additionally, BYOD devices have provided the opportunity for multiple authentications, thereby allowing the firms to secure servers, cloud networks, and customer database, among others and is expected to provide ample opportunities in the future.

