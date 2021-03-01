Prefilled Syringe Market Share, Size And Outlook With Top Keyplayers – Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Gerresheimer (Germany), etc.

Prefilled Syringe Market 2021

The Major Manufacturers Covered in this Report:

Becton, Dickinson and Company (US),, Gerresheimer (Germany),, SCHOTT AG (Germany),, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (US),, Baxter International Inc. (US),, Ompi (Italy),, Catalent, Inc. (US),, Weigao Group (China),, Vetter Pharma International GmbH (Germany),, Nipro Corporation (Japan),, Elcam Medical (Israel),, YPSOMED (Switzerland),, and more…

Prefilled Syringe Market: Segmentation

By Type

Disposable

Reusable

By Material

Glass-based

Plastic-based

By Design

Single-chamber Prefilled Syringes

Dual-chamber Prefilled Syringes

Customized Prefilled Syringes

By Therapeutic

Large Molecules

Small Molecules

Years that have been considered for the study of this report are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2021 to 2029

Regional Segmentation:

North America (The US, Canada, and Mexico)

(The US, Canada, and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of the World)

(Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of the World) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America.)

(Brazil and Rest of Latin America.) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Glass Prefilled Syringes Is the Largest Material Segment of the Prefilled Syringes Market The glass prefilled syringes segment can be accounted for the largest share of the prefilled syringes global market. The large share of this segment is because of the significant benefits offered, such as prevention of damage from oxygen and water by interacting with the drug, compatibility with different filling machines at industries, and other technical integration features. The market for glass prefilled syringes will keep growing at a healthy pace in the forecast period. Another key factor driving the glass prefilled syringes market further is that these products with glass syringes provide reusability and lower cost primarily which plays a major role in increased adoption of prefilled syringes in the developing regions specifically.

