Patient Monitoring Devices Market WILL HIT BIG REVENUES IN FUTURE | BIGGEST OPPORTUNITY BY KEY PLAYERS – Medtronic, Inc., Biotronik, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., GE Healthcare Ltd

The ‘ Patient Monitoring Devices market’ research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview, Patient Monitoring Devices market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Patient Monitoring Devices market size forecast, market data&Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

The global patient monitoring devices market was $25,768.56 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $44,861.56 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2020 to 2027.

Patient monitoring devices are used to observe vital signs such as respiration and heart rate of patients. With advancements in wireless technology, these devices can be used remotely to monitor physiological parameters of patients. Patient monitoring devices such as pulse oximeters, capnographs, and cardiac monitors are increasingly being used in hospitals, clinics, and various outpatient centers. These devices are commonly used during minor and major surgeries to monitor physiological signs of patients and intervene, if any complication occurs. These devices can also help healthcare professionals to monitor vital signs of multiple patients at the same time. Some of these devices are also used to alert physicians, in case the parameter levels are either above or below the limit set by physicians. Moreover, with the help of remote monitoring devices, physicians can remotely monitor physiological parameters such as blood glucose level, blood pressure, and heart rate; and accordingly provide appropriate treatment for patients.

The market is expected to witness a significant growth during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to increase in geriatric population and rise in adoption of remote patient monitoring devices. Rise in prevalence of patients suffering from different lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and atherosclerosis also contribute toward the growth of the patient monitoring devices market. Moreover, collaborations between companies, hospitals, and academic institutions are expected to increase the market revenue and, therefore, boost the market growth. However, cost associated with these products and lack of awareness among patients hinders the market growth. Moreover, government regulations and reimbursement issues also restrain growth of the patient monitoring devices market.

The global patient monitoring devices market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and region. By product type, it is divided into hemodynamic monitoring, neuromonitoring, cardiac monitoring, fetal & neonatal monitoring, respiratory monitoring, multi-parameter monitoring, remote patient monitoring, weigh monitoring, and temperature monitoring devices. On the basis of end user it is segmented into hospitals, home settings, and ambulatory surgical centers. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The report provides an extensive analysis of the current market trends and future estimations in the patient monitoring devices market.

– The market scenario is comprehensively analyzed with respect to the device types and end users.

– The market estimations are based on high-end analysis of the key developments from 2019-2027.

– Recent developments and key manufacturers are listed to understand the competitive market scenario.

– In-depth geographical analysis provides an understanding of the regional market, which assists in strategic business planning.

Key Market Segments

By Product

– Hemodynamic Monitoring Devices

o Blood Glucose

o Cholesterol

o Blood Gas & Electrolyte Analyzers/Monitors

o Blood Pressure

– Neuromonitoring Devices

o Electroencephalograph (EEG) Devices

o Transcranial Dopplers (TCD)

o Magnetoencephalography (MEG) Devices

o Intracranial Pressure Monitors (ICP)

o Cerebral Oximeters

– Cardiac Monitoring Devices

o Electrocardiogram (ECG) Devices

o Holter Monitor

o Event Monitors

o Others

– Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices

o Ultrasound

o Electronic Fetal Monitoring Devices

o Fetal Doppler Monitoring Devices

o Other Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices

– Respiratory Monitoring Devices

o Capnographs

o Spirometers

o Sleep Apnea Monitor

o Pulse Oximeters

– Multiparameter Monitoring Devices

o High Acuity

o Mid Acuity

o Low Acuity

– Remote Patient Monitoring Devices

– Weight Monitoring Devices

– Temperature Monitoring Devices

By End User

– Hospitals & Clinics

– Home Settings

– Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

List of key players profiled in the report

– Medtronic, Inc.

– Biotronik

– F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

– GE Healthcare Ltd

– Masimo Corporation

– Nihon Kohden Corporation

– Johnson and Johnson

– Omron Healthcare Co. Ltd.

– Abbott Laboratories

– Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

– APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

– North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

– South America (Brazil, Columbia, Argentina, Rest of South America)

– MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt)

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

The research report compiled by Report Ocean offers the study of market opportunities and market impact that are created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The detailed research report is focused upon all direct and indirect impact of COVID-19 with new product launches, pipeline analysis, supply chain overview, government regulations, strategies adopted by related market players and upcoming vaccines and drug status. Note – In order to provide more accurate market forecast, all our reports will be updated before delivery by considering the impact of COVID-19.(*If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.)

Key Points Covered in Patient Monitoring Devices Market Report: Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

