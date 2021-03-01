Paper Straw Market 2021| Global Professional Survey and In-depth Analysis Research Report Forecast to 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Paper straws are drinking straws used to suck liquid foods. They can be manufactured as straight tubes or have angle adjustable bellow segments. They are made from paper material and hence are seen as eco-friendly options to plastic straws. Paper straws are biodegradable and 100% recyclable. Unlike plastic straws, which may take hundreds of years to decompose fully, paper straws can completely be degraded within 2-6 weeks.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The growing consumer awareness about the menace of plastic items, including plastic straws and plastic cutlery on the surrounding environment, has attracted a significant number of users towards paper straws in recent years. Government reforms and an increasing number of campaigns and movements to ban plastic goods are gaining momentum, and consumers are more than willing to opt for more eco-friendly consumer goods such as paper straws and food packing materials. The biodegradability of paper straws and its ability to hold up during the course of the meal is a significant draw for many restaurant owners and consumers. Paper straws are now made available by manufacturers in different patterns and colors to attract consumers. The expansion of the HORECA industry, proliferation of restaurants and hotels, and the emerging food delivery services are likely to drive the paper straw market in the forecast period. However, the low cost of durable plastic straws and its wide prevalent use in the restaurant businesses is likely to act as a restraining factor to the growth of the global paper straw market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Paper Straw Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the paper straw market with detailed market segmentation by material type, product type, straw length, straw diameter, end-use application, and geography. The global paper straw market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading paper straw market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global paper straw market is segmented on the basis of material type, product type, straw length, straw diameter, and end-use application. On the basis of material type, the paper straw market is segmented into, virgin paper and recycled paper. On the basis of product type, the market is bifurcated into, printed and non-printed. Based on straw length, the global paper straw market is segmented into, <5.75 inches, 5.75-7.75 inches, 7.75-8.5 inches, 8.5-10.5 inches, and >10.5 inches. Based on straw diameter, the global paper straw market is segmented into <0. 15 inches, 0.15 – 0.196 inches, 0.196 – 0.25 inches, 0.25 – 0.4 inches, and >0.4 inches. On the basis of end-use application, the paper straw market is segmented into, foodservice, hotels, institutional, and household.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global paper straw market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The paper straw market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the paper straw market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the paper straw market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the paper straw market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from paper straw market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for paper straw in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the paper straw market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the paper straw market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

– Aleco Industrial Co., Ltd.

– Canada Brown Eco Products Ltd

– Footprint

– Fuling Global Inc.

– Hoffmaster Group, Inc.

– Huhtamaki OYJ

– Royal Paper Industries

– Soton Daily Necessities Co., Ltd. Y.W.

– Tetra Pak International S.A.

– Transcend Packaging Ltd.

