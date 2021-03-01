Packaging Industry in United States Market Size, Growth and Business Scenario 2021 to 2026

Packaging Industry in United States Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2026

The Packaging Industry in United States Market report provides a unique tool for evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date Marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments and focuses on market capacities and on the changing structure of the Packaging Industry in United States.

The Packaging Industry in the United States is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period 2021 to 2026.

– The differential growth across materials and formats drives the fundamental shifts in the packaging industry. In the United States, these differentials are a by-product of the changing consumer behaviors and product innovation within the market.

– Due to the changing consumer habits, the beverage industry in the United States has noticed a substantial growth. According to PMMI’s 2018 Beverage Report, the North American beverage industry is expected to grow by 4.5% during 2018-2028. The major portion of the beverage sales in North America is achieved by sellers in the United States.

– Companies across the United States are rigorously investing in flexible packaging technology. For instance, in July 2018, American Packaging invested in a digital system for flexible packaging, which is designed to enable greater choice in surfaces, substrates, and technical performance.

– The packaging and labeling providers in the United States that cater to the beverage industry are focusing extensively on packaging innovations, as they demonstrate the visual manifestation of the products positioning, where words, fonts, and images reinforce the image of the brand in people’s mind. An effective package and label highlight the unique selling proposition, showcasing everything that sets the product apart.

– Globally, the United States is the largest wine-consuming country. According to OIV, production reached a high of 9.4% in 2019 after a dip to 8.18% in 2018.Similarly in 2019, sales from premium wineries in the United States grew by 7.2% compared to the previous year according to Silicon Valley Bank. A key trend for market growth that can be seen in this market is the growing preference for plastic/synthetic corks and screw caps over natural corks.

– With the surging demand for food, manufacturers are faced with a substantial opportunity to carve out greater market share. The majority of food production companies are trying to better engage consumers with revamped packaging. The manufacturers are likely to lag if they do not modify their products according to the latest packaging trends, as the economy of the United States is flourishing.

Top Leading Companies of Packaging Industry in United States Market are Mondi Group, Tetra Pak International SA, American Packaging Corporation, Ball Corporation, CCL Container, Sigma Plastics Group Inc., Amcor PLC, DS Smith PLC, U.S. Packaging & Prapping LLC, Owens Illinois Inc., Crown Holdings Inc., Berry Global Inc., Sealed Air Corporation, Sonoco Products Company, International Paper Company, Graphic Packaging International LLC, Grief Inc., Proampac LLC, Mauser Packaging Solutions, Stora Enso Oyj, Packaging Corporation of America, Westrock Company, Silgan Holdings Inc., AptarGroup Inc. and others.

Industry News and Updates:

– Oct 2019 – Portuguese food and beverage company Sumol+Compal launched its premium brand Compal in Tetra Pak’s sleek, fresh new Tetra Stelo Aseptic 1000 Edge, with Bio-based WingCap 30. The uniquely-designed package may allow Sumol+Compal to bring to market a range of popular juices distinguished by an easy-grip carton, one-step opening, and with a smoothly-rounded, slim shape.

– Sep 2019 – Amcor opened an eCommerce testing laboratories, one in Manchester, Michigan, US. With this, the company would cater to customers with online sales; particularly in pet food, sauces, beauty, and personal care, and home cleaning products. This laboratory is certified to test packaged products for ISTA 6A.

– March 2019 – Smurfit Kappa launched an innovative new range of premium papers that are suitable for both digital and flexographic printers. The DigiStar paper was developed to meet the rising demand for a multi-purpose, premium solution delivering high-quality printing results.

Key Market Trends

Beverage Vertical to Hold Significant Market Share

– The United States is one of the significant markets for the beverage industry. The changing demographics of the country are influencing beverage vendors. For example, over the last two decades, carbonated soft drinks were the most consumed beverages. However, recently, the water became the most popular beverage in the country.

– The United States is observing a decline in the consumption rates of soft drinks and is turning toward healthier options, such as water, health drinks, and energy drinks. Soda makers, such as Coke and Pepsi, are relying on smaller pack sizes and premium packaging to drive margin in developed markets. Moreover, a significant share of their revenues is now generated from non-carbonated drinks, reformulating drinks, and lower sugar level drinks.

– The dairy industry is another prominent player in the US beverage market. According to a USDA report published in September 2019, the total fluid milk product sales in the country stood at 34,181 million pounds. The dairy industry is looking to cut down on plastic usage and find sustainable packaging solutions.

– For instance, Maple Hill, a US-based organic milk brand, recently released shelf-stable, single-serve cartons that utilize SIG’s combismile cartons, which contain wood fibers and bear the label of the FSC (Forest Stewardship Council).

– The sustainability is influencing the secondary packaging market as well, and the vendors are focusing on providing experience-focused packaging appeals to millennial consumers. Additionally, according to a study conducted on 21,000 US households in 2019, by Omnibus, the products that are environmentally friendly and use recycled packaging resonate strongly with consumers, overall.

– Alcoholic beverage vendors are innovating their packages to attract consumers. Alcoholic beverages hold a significant demand for glass packaging, and the liquors segment is the prominent contributor, owing to which vendors are increasingly becoming creative in their offerings. For example, Vinebox ships a box of nine single-serve wines, packaged in cylindrical 100 ml glass containers, four times a year, to its customers.

Increased Demand For Flexible Plastic Packaging Solutions Across the End-user Industry

– The flexible plastic packaging solutions demand has been experiencing a positive demand across the end-user industry sectors, such as in food, retail, consumer goods, pharmaceuticals, etc. in the country. The demand has been catalyzed by the continued rise in the levels of urbanization, a large expatriate population, and changing dietary habits of the resident citizens. The increasing penetration of e-commerce, and the processed and packaged food market in the country is currently exhibiting strong growth.

– The attempt of the government to diversify their economic dependence on the oil and gas industry has seen them supporting the real estate developments and has resulted in the increased opening of retail markets and is expected to provide the push in the market for new opportunities for plastic packaging with new demand from such sectors.

– Flexible plastic packaging is considered the right choice, due to cost-effectiveness and increased shelf-life of the product, downsizing of packaging, rising demand from end-users, and improvements in global manufacturing activities. The developments in the market of healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics are expected to remain as the primary drivers for the demand in the plastic packaging products.

– Flexible packaging plays a pivotal role in reducing beverage and product waste and allows online brands to reinvigorate their packaging to enhance the e-commerce experience. For instance, Emerald Packaging, a US-based flexible packaging converter, launched a bag for potatoes that is manufactured partly from potato starch. The film is 25% potato starch resin and 75% low-density polyethylene mixture. Emerald claims that the film is stronger than 100% low-density polyethylene (LDPE) films.

– Amazon’s packaging transition is a boost for the US flexible plastics industry. The company currently controls just over 49% of the US e-commerce market and nearly 5% of the total US retail market and generated sales of over USD 250 billion in 2018. Flexible materials are extensively being used in the food and soft drinks industries in the United States, where many consumers actively seek out quick and easy solutions that align with their time constraints.

