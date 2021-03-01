Online Virtual Fitness Market to grow like never before by 2026 | ClassPass Inc., Fitbit, Inc., FitnessOnDemand, Les Mills International Ltd., Navigate Wellbeing Solutions

The ' Online Virtual Fitness market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players.

Virtual or online fitness is the fusion of workout with technology. The online workouts are designed for ease and convenience of individual to suit their schedule and needs. Typically, the virtual workout sessions are played in fitness clubs on the big screen. The clubs may have them prescheduled as well as offers facilities of on demand workout sessions as per the convenience of the user. Online fitness coaching is another type of virtual fitness which enables users to receive fitness as well as nutrition coaching from a nutrition or fitness coach over the fitness app or website.

Increase in need for advanced fitness sessions to achieve physical fitness, growing interest of health insurance providers in virtual/online fitness services to reduce health insurances costs, growing demand of AR or VR based fitness, and increase in demand for healthy foods are some of the major factors that drives the growth of the virtual or online fitness market. Moreover, lack of timings to attend training sessions at fitness clubs further drives market growth. In addition to this, COVID-19 pandemic is disrupted the lives of people and causing fitness centers such as gyms and other fitness clubs to stay closed. This has led to rapid surge in adoption of fitness videos as people have started workouts at their homes which in turn will support the growth of the market. However, interruptions in the flow of the class due to tech glitches along with the lack of real interaction with the instructor may hinder the market growth to some extent. Furthermore, growing popularity of online or virtual fitness programs among older adult age group as their focus on health & fitness is further provides numerous opportunities for the market to grow.

The virtual or online fitness market is segmented on the basis of streaming type, device type, session type, revenue model, end user, and region. On the basis of streaming type, it is categorized into Live and on demand. On the basis of device type, it is classified into smart TVs, smartphones, laptops desktops and tablets, others. By session type, it is bifurcated into group and solo. Depending on revenue model, it is divided into subscription, advertisement, and hybrid. By age group, the market is classified as professional gyms, sports institutes, defense institutes, educational institutions, corporate institutions, individuals, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The company profiles of virtual or online fitness market players included in this report are ClassPass Inc., Fitbit, Inc., FitnessOnDemand, Les Mills International Ltd., Navigate Wellbeing Solutions, Peerfit, Inc., Reh-Fit Centre, Sworkit, Viva Leisure, Wellbeats, Inc., Peloton, and Zwift.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This study includes the virtual or online fitness market analysis, trends, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

– The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the market.

– The virtual or online fitness market size is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2027 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

– Porter;s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the virtual or online fitness market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY STREAMING TYPE

– Live

– On Demand

BY SESSION TYPE

– Group

– Solo

BY DEVICE TYPE

– Smart TV

– Smartphones

– Laptops, Desktops, and Tablets

– Others

BY REVENUE MODEL

– Subscription

– Advertisement

– Hybrid

BY END USER

– Professional Gyms

– Sports Institutes

– Defense Institutes

– Educational Institutions

– Corporate Institutions

– Individuals

– Others

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– ClassPass Inc.

– Fitbit, Inc.

– FitnessOnDemand

– Les Mills International Ltd.

– Navigate Wellbeing Solutions

– Peerfit, Inc.

– Reh-Fit Centre

– Sworkit

– Viva Leisure,

– Wellbeats, Inc.

– Peloton

– Zwift

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

– APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

– North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

– South America (Brazil, Columbia, Argentina, Rest of South America)

– MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt)

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

The research report compiled by Report Ocean offers the study of market opportunities and market impact that are created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The detailed research report is focused upon all direct and indirect impact of COVID-19 with new product launches, pipeline analysis, supply chain overview, government regulations, strategies adopted by related market players and upcoming vaccines and drug status. Note – In order to provide more accurate market forecast, all our reports will be updated before delivery by considering the impact of COVID-19.(*If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.)

Key Points Covered in Online Virtual Fitness Market Report: Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

