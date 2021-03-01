On-Board Charger Market with Global Competitive Analysis, and New Business Developments

P&S Intelligence published a new research report, “On-Board Charger Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast till 2030, (The global on-board charger market is estimated to witness high growth rate during the forecast period (2020–2030), owing to the growing demand for electric vehicles across the world. The on-board charger takes alternating current (AC) input from a charging point and converts it to direct current (DC) in order to charge a vehicle battery. The growing installation of AC charging stations in developing countries is further boosting the growth of the on-board charger industry).”

Drivers

Development in electric vehicle charging system boosts the growth of the on-board charger market. This is due to the decreased power loss and increased power saving, which results in increased power density and improved overall performance of the batteries. The growing technological requirements, worldwide, owing to environmental concerns have propelled research and development (R&D) investment in electric vehicle technology.

On-Board Charger Market Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the on-board charger market are Delphi Technologies PLC, Delta Electronics Inc., Toyota Motor Corporation, LG Chem Ltd., Delta-Q Corporation, Eaton Corporation plc, Infineon Technologies AG, Avid Technology Inc., and NXP Semiconductors N.V.

The report covers country-wise on-board charger market analysis. Some of the major countries covered in the report are the U.S., Canada, the U.K., France, Germany, Russia, Italy, Spain, Norway, the Netherlands, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, the U.A.E., and Saudi Arabia.

